Brazil is the main destination for banned pesticides in Europe and linked to the death of bees

Brazil is the destination of more than half of the European Union export records of pesticides banned in Europe and associated with the death of bees. They are insecticides based on three neonicotinoids: thiamethoxam, imidacloprid and clothianidin. Between September and December 2020, more than 3,800 tons of these substances were registered for export at the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) — Brazil was the destination of 2,200 tons, 58% of the total.

Unpublished data, obtained exclusively by the Public Agency and the Reporter Brazil, are the result of a survey of the Public Eye, a Swiss organization, in partnership with the unearthed, the investigative journalism arm of Greenpeace. It is the first time that figures are released on the amount of neonicotinoid pesticides shipped abroad by European countries. The substances imidacloprid, clothianidin and thiamethoxam were banned in the European Union in 2018. Since September 2020, companies there are required to notify exports of products with these active principles. Notifications are estimates issued before the product is shipped.

Products registered to be shipped to Brazil were produced by two companies: Syngenta and Bayer. In all, they contained 318 tons of the banned active substances.

The main one was the Engeo Pleno S, produced by Syngenta in Belgium — the company registered more than 2.2 million liters of the product to be shipped to Brazil. It is the most sold by Syngenta in the country and is used mainly by soy producers. Engeo contains a mixture of the neonicotinoid thiamethoxam and the insecticide lambda-cyhalothrin, also highly toxic to bees.

To the organizations, Syngenta responded that “its products are safe and effective when used within the recommendations” and that “the company always acts in accordance with local laws and regulations”. Syngenta also stated that it “attests to the safety and efficacy of thiamethoxam” and that, “without pesticides, losses [na produção agrícola] would be catastrophic.”

Bayer responded that “despite accepting the European Union’s decision to cease approval of neonicotinoids, the company points out that regulatory agencies around the world have confirmed the safe use of these products after careful reviews.” The company, however, confirmed that “spraying should be strictly avoided on crops that attract bees during flowering to avoid exposure to these insects.”

In addition to Brazil, another 59 countries are on the list of destinations for products banned in the European Union. The main ones are Russia, Ukraine, Argentina, Iran, South Africa, Indonesia, Ghana, Mali and Singapore. The list of largest exporters is headed by Belgium, France and Germany, followed by Spain, Greece, United Kingdom, Denmark, Austria and Hungary.

Death of half a billion bees in Brazil was related to the pesticide of the neonicotinoids group

Neonicotinoids are chemically similar to nicotine and kill insects by attacking their central nervous system. They were introduced in the 1990s and are the most widely used insecticides in the world. Highly soluble in water, they can be easily transported to lakes, rivers and groundwater and accumulate in the soil.

In Brazil, MPF tries to stop spraying with neonicotinoids

The data obtained by the unearthed and Public Eye were published at a time when the European Commission is considering putting an end to the manufacture of products for export, a step forward after the ban on the use of substances in Europe.

In response to the organizations that carried out the investigation, Hungary and the United Kingdom stated that the current system is based on the prior consent of importing countries. Belgium, Denmark and France said they support a local export ban. In France, the export ban on pesticides banned in the European Union has already been imposed and will enter into force in 2022. This measure “must be adopted and implemented” in the region, says the French government, because “it is not acceptable to expose the environment and health in other countries” to these substances. Spain also signaled a proposal in this direction. Germany says it is “anxious” for concrete proposals from the European Commission on the subject.

The European Commission made a commitment to end this practice in October 2020, after an initial survey of the unearthed and Public Eye reveal that EU manufacturers shipped thousands of tonnes of banned pesticides to poor countries.

In Brazil, the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) filed, in August this year, a public civil action against the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama) for the environmental agency to prohibit the aerial spraying of pesticides with the three neonicotinoid substances exported from Europe (imidacloprid, clothianidin and thiamethoxam), in addition to pyrazole.

Ibama had already banned the aerial spraying of these substances in 2012. The agency, however, provisionally released the application of pesticides in cotton, rice, sugarcane, soy and wheat crops until the processes for re-evaluating the effects on the environment — which until now has not occurred.

Prosecutor of the Republic Matheus Baraldi Magnani, author of the public civil action, considers the number of bee deaths an “extremely serious, undersized and silent case” and analyzes that the omission of Ibama consolidated, in practice, the authorization for the use of pesticides . “This problem is daily aggravated by the unconstitutional choice of the Public Power to prioritize strong economic sectors at the expense of the environment”, argued Magnani in the document. “Aerial spraying of neonicotinoids and pyrazole is, by analogy, a silent killer for bees, just as carbon monoxide is for humans,” he said.

MPF’s requests are restricted to the application of the products using aircraft. If the Federal Court accepts the requirements, land spraying will still be allowed.

Half a billion dead bees in three months

In 2019, a survey of the public and Reporter Brazil showed that more than 500 million bees were found dead in four Brazilian states in just three months, between December 2018 and February 2019. There were 400 million in Rio Grande do Sul, 7 million in São Paulo, 50 million in Santa Catarina and 45 million in Mato Grosso do Sul, according to estimates by beekeeping associations, secretariats of agriculture and research carried out by universities.

In Cruz Alta, a municipality of 60,000 inhabitants in Rio Grande do Sul, more than 20% of all hives were lost between Christmas 2018 and the beginning of February 2019. About 100 million bees turned up dead, according to Beekeepers from Cruz Alta (Apicruz).

The main cause of bee deaths is contact with pesticides based on neonicotinoids and pyrazoles, which have been banned in Europe for over a decade. A 2018 study by the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in partnership with the São Paulo State University (Unesp) showed that 67% of deaths in bee collections analyzed in São Paulo — a state that represents 10% of national honey production — occurred due to incorrect use of insecticides.

Bees are the main pollinators of most ecosystems on the planet and promote the reproduction of several plant species. In Brazil, of the 141 species of plants cultivated for human consumption and animal production, around 60% depend to some degree on the pollination of this insect. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), 75% of the crops destined for human consumption in the world depend on bees.

No bees, no food; insects are responsible for the pollination and reproduction of several plant species

Each species is more suitable for the pollination of certain cultures, explains Carmem Pires, a researcher at Embrapa and a PhD in Insect Ecology. The result is that, if bees were to become extinct, we would no longer consume fruits such as mangaba. Or they would be more expensive, as the pollination work to produce it would have to be done manually by humans.

The scholar says that even in crops that are not dependent on the direct action of pollinators, the presence of bees increases the harvest. “In soybean, for example, an 18% increase in production is identified. It is also important to highlight the chain effect. Plants need bees to form their seeds and fruits, which are food for many birds, which in turn are the diet of other animals. The death of bees affects the entire food chain.”

In Brazil, there are more than 300 species of native bees — among them Melipona scutellaris, Melipona quadrifasciata, Melipona fasciculata, Melipona rufiventris, Nannotrigona testaceicornis, Tetragonisca angustula. Across the country, including foreign ones, there are about 1,600 species of the insect, according to an IBAMA report.