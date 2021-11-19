Brazil reaches 300 million vaccines applied

Brazil arrives this Friday (19th) at the impressive mark of 300 million vaccines against covid-19 applied, according to data from the monitoring portal Vaccinabrasil.org. Altogether, the federal government applied at least one dose to about 163 million people, equivalent to 76.4% of the population. In addition, 128 million (60%) of Brazilians have completed the vaccine cycle and 13 million already have a booster dose.

There are 18 states and the DF that surpassed the mark of 50% of the population with a complete vaccination cycle, keeping covid under control.

Amapá has the lowest proportion of immunized, 34.8%, and yet it is a success compared to the African continent, with only 6.7%.

With 300 million doses applied in 308 days of the campaign, the PNI maintains an average of 977.2 thousand doses applied/day since January 17th.

Brazilian expertise in vaccination has been fundamental and Brazil has already vaccinated more than the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, etc.



President Jair Bolsonaro during his visit to Dubai – Photo: Alan Santos.

Critics make Bolsonaro ‘server defender’

President Jair Bolsonaro is not exactly an expert in communication warfare, but he does his shots. His most recent achievement is to get the opposition and all critics, including media activists, to publicize his intention to raise the salaries of federal employees, even if they attack him for the initiative. It happened what he wanted. At Planalto, the assessment is that many of the critics of the increase would only be concerned with the eventual electoral gains of the president.

Bolsonaro’s “balcony” took place during his visit to Dubai. He approached the journalists and surprised them, ensuring the headlines of the day.

A seasoned politician, the president knew that critics would be in charge of spreading that, as far as he was concerned, the servers would be increased.

Nothing was agreed. Even the government leader and rapporteur of the PEC dos Precatórios, Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE), disdained the promise.

power without shame Once upon a time Pió Campina Grande (PB) was also living under the martial law of the 1932 Revolution when, one dawn, councilor Zé Pió returned from a binge, in full blackout, and was intercepted by a sentry: “Hold on!” Zé Pió did not realize that the warning was for him and continued walking, feeling his way through the darkness. The militia cocked the rifle: “Who goes there? Speak or take fire!”. The councilor shouted: “It’s Pió! Don’t shoot that it’s Pió!” Worse for him. The soldier thought it was provocation and sent a bullet.

For Wilson Pedroso, coordinator of the campaign of the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, in the PSDB’s caucuses, the attempt to reduce the value of the vote of toucans-electors from São Paulo by the Gaucho Eduardo Leite is “disdain”. “Our opponents are selective,” said Pedroso.

Seeking an explanation for the abusive attitude of the president of the CCJ, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) cited “public positions that were given or were not given”. There are even more serious suspicions that should be investigated.

In addition to Alcolumbre’s prankster, refusing to guide votes in the CCJ, the lack of authority and leadership of the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, is impressive. Your omission is embarrassing.

Lasier Martins (Pode-RS) was “perplexed” by Minister Dias Toffoli’s statement about the “moderating power” of the STF. “Without votes, the minister wants the STF to be superior to other powers,” said the senator.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee scheduled for Thursday (25) the hearing of ten nominees for Brazilian embassies around the world, including China, Spain, Colombia and Ecuador.

Senators from the Constitution and Justice Commission complain that they were not even numbered to enter the agenda, requests presented in order to schedule the meeting of André Mendonça.

The use of solar energy in Brazil continues to expand and looks like a tsunami, passing over the lobby. The sector informs that the Sun is already responsible for 12 gigawatts generated, an increase of 10% in one month.

The IBGE informs that in 2019 only 9.4% of the Brazilian population declared themselves black. But the NGOs working in the area mask the data by including in the account the real majority of 46.8% who declare themselves brown.

…the biggest problem with campaigning in Europe is getting votes in Brazil.

Related Videos