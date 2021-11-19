Brazil receives over 1 million doses of Janssen vaccines against Covid-19

1 in 16 Vaccination station at the Museu da República, in Catete, in Rio de Janeiro Credit: Pedro Duran/CNN

More than 1 million doses of Janssen vaccines against Covid-19 arrive in the country this Thursday (18th). According to the Ministry of Health, the doses are part of the more than 38 million produced by the pharmaceutical and that are ordered by the folder until the end of 2021.

“The shipment will be distributed to states and the Federal District in the next few days. Before the vaccines are destined for application, they undergo a quality control process. About 7.8 million doses should be delivered to Brazil in November and 28.4 million in December”, stated the government.

In June, Brazil received more than 1.5 million vaccines from the North American laboratory. Another 3 million doses of Janssen were distributed to the Brazilian states after a donation made by the United States.

So far, Brazil has applied 297.1 million vaccines against Covid-19. More than 157 million received the first dose, equivalent to approximately 90% of the target population, according to data from the Ministry of Health updated on Thursday.

“127.9 million have already completed the vaccination schedule, which corresponds to 72.3% of the main public. For the 2022 campaign, the federal government foresees the use of 350 million doses”, he added.