Brazil records 293 deaths and 12,301 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours

Brazil registered 293 deaths and 12,301 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. This Wednesday (17) the moving averages (considering the last week) of deaths and infections were 274 and 9,338, respectively.

Data are from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass). With the update, the country has a total of 612,144 deaths and 21,989,962 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

Extra money for vaccine purchase

The impasse involving the PEC dos Precatório made the Ministry of Health ask the Ministry of Economy for additional funding to purchase vaccines for 2022. The requested amount is R$ 1.4 billion for the purchase of 100 million doses of the immunizing agent from Pfizer . The ministry expects the Ministry of Economy to publish this ordinance by next week. Read more.

Anvisa’s inquiries Anvisa sent the Ministry of Health the letter requesting information on the technical elements that supported the decision of the folder on the application of booster doses against Covid-19. According to the agency, the decision has “the purpose of supporting the best monitoring and pharmacovigilance actions of the new vaccine scheme adopted in the country”. Read more. Efficiency of masks The use of masks proved to be the most effective non-pharmaceutical method of combating Covid-19, which was shown by the first global study that analyzed the social interventions adopted during the pandemic. According to researchers, facial protection reduces the incidence of infections by 53% while social distancing reduces cases by 25%. Read more.