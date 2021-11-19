Brazil registers 279 deaths by covid-19 in the last 24 hours – Health

This Thursday, the 18th, Brazil registered 279 deaths by covid-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there are already 612.1 thousand deaths notified, according to data from the consortium of press vehicles.

The states of Amapá, Acre and Roraima reported no deaths from the infection. The weekly moving average, which eliminates distortions between weekdays and weekends, is 265.

In 24 hours, the new reported cases of the disease were at 12,735. The State of Mato Grosso do Sul did not register any cases. In total, the country has more than 21.9 million cases of the infection since March 2020, when they began to be counted. The moving average of cases over the past seven days is 8,990.

The daily data is gathered by the consortium of press vehicles, which is formed by state, G1, O Globo, Extra, Folha and UOL, in partnership with 27 state health secretariats, in a balance released at 8 pm.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of a partnership between the six media that started working, since June 8th of last year, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.