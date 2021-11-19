Brazil uses more expensive airplane kerosene without needing it, and only now will it change – 11/19/2021

Brazil pays more for a type of aviation kerosene that is not needed in our climate and is little used in the world. Airplanes here, a tropical country, pay the price of fuel prepared to fly in freezing temperatures like those of the North and South Poles. This increases costs unnecessarily and is reflected in ticket prices for the final consumer.

A flight from Brazil to Europe spends around R$ 9,000 more, one-way, because of this waste. Last month, the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) authorized the use of JET-A aviation kerosene, which is cheaper and widely traded on the international market. There is the possibility of a price reduction for the end user, but no one guarantees this or estimates of how much the decrease would be.

Until then, Brazil used only the JET-A1 type, fuel used to transpolate flights at very low temperatures, as in Antarctica, for example. The JET-A1 has a maximum freezing point at -47 °C, while the JET-A has a limit at -40 °C.

The ANP resolution provides for the coexistence of the two fuels (JET-A and JET-A1), stimulating competition between kerosene, which can be imported or produced in the country’s refineries. Aviation kerosene (QVA or JET) is preferably used in large aircraft, while aviation gasoline is used in small aircraft.

According to the Brazilian Airline Association (Abear), the price of aviation kerosene (QAV) rose 91.7% in the second quarter of this year, compared to the same period last year.

For the secretary of Civil Aviation at the Ministry of Infrastructure, Ronei Glanzmann, Brazil’s option for the JET-A1 was made “many years ago” (he was unable to say for how long). The choice is not natural because the country has a tropical climate and is one of the few in the world that adopts the fuel, considered premium.

Price difference

“The price difference should be US$ 0.02 per gallon, something like R$ 0.03 per liter. It’s still little savings, but any penny helps,” he told the column.

According to the secretary, fuel represents 30% to 40% of the cost of a flight. “It’s a very relevant item,” he says.

Glanzmann says that, despite being a seemingly small price difference, the savings of R$0.03 per liter is significant.

He cites as an example a flight from Brazil to Europe, which uses around 300,000 liters of kerosene. Changing the fuel type will save R$ 9,000.

A Rio-Brasilia route, which is just over 1,000 kilometers long, uses between 20,000 and 30,000 liters. In this case, the savings would be between R$600 and R$900 per stretch.

“Aviation doesn’t work if it doesn’t have a viable fuel,” says Glanzmann.

PIS and Cofins reduction

The Ministry of Infrastructure drew up, in early 2020, just before the pandemic, a decree that changed the PIS and Cofins and, based on the portfolio’s calculations, could generate savings of another R$0.08 to R$0.10 per liter.

“The Ministry of Infrastructure intends to zero these taxes, but we understand that for the Ministry of Economy it is not that easy,” he says.

According to the secretary, in 2019, the government collected R$ 350 million from the collection of PIS and Cofins from the aviation sector.

The Ministry also sent to the government a proposal for an interim measure to reduce Cide’s charge on aviation gasoline. “It’s a fuel for small planes, and the tax break is around R$25 million,” he says.

Impact on tourism

The government’s expectation is that the introduction of cheaper fuel will allow for a reduction in the cost of airlines in the country and, consequently, a drop in ticket prices.

In a statement, the minister of Tourism, Gilson Machado Neto, said that the increase in the supply of aviation kerosene in the country will help expand tourism in the country.

“This measure reduces the so-called Brazil cost and benefits airlines, but, above all, it favors the tourist consumer through the reduction in ticket costs, which is expected from now on,” he said.

The minister did not say if there really is a drop in the ticket price and what the estimate is.