Brazilian actress would be confirmed in the cast of Fantastic Animals 3

Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts fans got a big surprise this Thursday afternoon (18/11) when they entered the page of the movie “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets” on IMDB. The site, which specializes in information about cinema, series and music, included Brazilian actress Maria Fernanda Cândido in the film’s cast. The film is the third in the franchise that started in 2016.

Fans already speculated the presence of the actress in the saga after some photos of her in a dressing room very similar to the dressing room of the regular actors of the franchise. Also, she was in England shooting a movie when she posted the photos.

So far, however, neither the actress nor the film’s production have made any official statement on the matter.

The third movie in the Fantastic Beasts franchise is slated for April 2022 and predates the events of the Harry Potter universe franchise. It is worth remembering that some speculations indicated scenes from the film in Brazil, considering that in this magical universe the country has a School of Magic called “Castelobruxo”.

Although it has not been confirmed, fans speculate that Maria Fernanda Cândido would play the role of Minister of Brazilian Magic in the film directed by David Yates. On IMDB the name of the actress is not related to any character yet, but if confirmed, Cândido will be alongside renowned actors such as Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law and Ezra Miller.

