Brazilian brand Avell launches B11 notebook weighing 1.1 kg and GeForce RTX 3050

Avell, a Brazilian company dedicated especially to the sale of notebooks, presented yet another product for the MOB line, the B11. It stands out for its high-performance internal components, which allow you to carry out heavier productivity tasks, as well as enable you to run the latest games.

Avell B11 MOB seeks to be compact and powerful

B11 MOB has discreet design and backlit keyboard (Image: Disclosure/Avell)

The construction of the B11 MOB is made of magnesium alloy, weighing just 1.1 kg and 1.5 cm thick, which can be useful when transporting the product to different environments. Its look is quite discreet, different from what usually happens with gamer models, with a white backlit keyboard and touchpad made of glass.

Inside, the notebook comes with the 11th generation Intel Core i7-11370H processor and 4.8GHz in Turbo Max mode (or 3.3GHz in common use). The graphics card is GeForce RTX 3050, which is already part of the most modern line from Nvidia, capable of running the most demanding games even if not with all setups at maximum.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The other performance settings are completely customizable, where you can put between 500GB and 4TB of internal storage via SSD M2 NVME — 500GB to 2TB in slot 1, and 250GB up to 2TB in slot 2 (which you can also stay with). empty). RAM options include 16, 32 and 64 GB of DDR4 memory.

B11 specs are enough to run several current games (Image: Disclosure/Avell)

The B11’s screen is 14 inches, with TFT technology and a resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels. For games or other content with faster movement, it offers a 90 Hz refresh rate, which doesn’t reach the same rates seen in other gamer products that can reach 144 Hz, but it should still offer a good experience. The notebook still features 100% of the sRGB range for high color accuracy, 1500:1 contrast ratio and 400 nits maximum brightness.

To avoid interruptions or performance losses due to heat, it offers a cooling system with two coolers, where one faces the video card and the other is close to the CPU. The B11’s battery has 53 Wh, and a 90 W charger is included in the box.

The product also stands out for being thin and light (Image: Disclosure/Avell)

It may come with Windows 10 Pro or Windows 10 Home Single Language, but the buyer may also request that no operating system be installed prior to shipping the product. On the sides of the notebook there are two USB-A 3.2 ports, one USB-C 3.2 with DP, one USB-C Thunderbolt 4, an SD card reader, one HDMI 2.1 and 3.5 mm port for headphones or auxiliary cable.

Price and availability

The notebook can now be purchased through Avell’s official website, with a suggested price that starts at R$ 9,999, but can reach up to R$ 16,532 in the maximum configuration.