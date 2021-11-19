Brazilians discover a new species of dinosaur in the interior of Paraná

The National Museum announced this Thursday (18th) the discovery of a new species of dinosaur, based on fossils found in Cruzeiro do Oeste, a city in the northwest of Paraná, 500 kilometers from Curitiba. The agency, linked to the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), named the copy as “Berthasaura leopoldinae”. The specimen found would be juvenile, about 80 centimeters tall and one meter long. The data were estimated thanks to the good state of the bone, especially the spine. There are still no projections regarding the weight.

The species is a theropod, bipedal dinosaurs that are generally carnivores or omnivores. The fossil was found from excavations carried out in four field campaigns that took place in Cruzeiro do Oeste, from 2011 to 2014. The bones and fragments were found from sandstone blocks that do not yet have an exact date, but refer to the period known as the Late Cretaceous, somewhere between 70 and 80 million years ago.

THE Berthasaura leopoldinae it is edentulous, which turns it into the first toothless theropod in South America. The finding was confirmed by computerized microtomography performed by the Nuclear Instrumentation Laboratory of Coppe/UFRJ. The animal had a horny beak, with a well-developed bony lamina in the upper arch. The explanation, however, raises new doubts, as explained by Luiz Weinschütz, from the Paleontological Center of the Universidade do Contestado (SC), a partner of the National Museum in the study, which resulted in the publication of an article in the scientific journal this Thursday (18th). Nature”.

“Leaves a series of questions. What would the diet be? It is important to point out that the fact that she is edentulous does not mean that she would not be able to eat meat. Hawks and owls have no teeth and can easily tear through flesh. It is more likely that it was an omnivorous animal, given the environment in which it lived. It was arid, desert, with a shortage of nutritional resources, which would be very advantageous, since the next meal could take months”, says Weinschütz.

Doctoral candidate in the postgraduate program in Zoology at the Museu Nacional, Geovane Alves de Souza details the discoveries. “In addition to not having teeth, the species has no signs of alveoli in the mandible and maxilla. It is difficult to confirm whether Berthasaura may have used its beak to tear chunks of meat, or whether it was used to cut plant material”, explains Alves de Souza.

The scientific name of the species is a tribute to two women: the researcher Bertha Luz, the first Brazilian person to graduate in Natural Sciences: in 1918, at the Sorbonne, in France, and to Empress Maria Leopoldina, the first wife of Emperor Dom Pedro I and considered a great supporter of Natural Sciences.

The name is also a reference to the Imperatriz Leopoldinense samba school, which honored the centenary of the National Museum in the Carnival of 2018. A year before the fire that consumed the São Cristóvão Palace, a historic building that housed the largest natural history museum in America Latina, located in Quinta da Boa Vista, North Zone of Rio de Janeiro.

A member of the National Museum’s Department of Geology and Paleontology, Marina Bento Soares explains that the registration of the species with a female name is something rare in paleontology. It is not yet possible to assess whether the fossils found are of a male or female specimen.

“Generic names in paleontology are extremely rare. With the saura ending, we only find three species. All are from ornithopod dinosaurs. So the Berthasaura leopoldinae is the first theropod. This name will be registered in the ZooBank repository, where the names of animals, extinct or current, are entered”, he says.