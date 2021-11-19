BRB branches return to normal hours from Monday (11/22)

The Bank of Brasília (BRB) informed, this Thursday morning (11/18), that the network’s bank branches will resume service to the public during normal hours, from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm, starting next Monday (22 /11). According to the financial institution, the exception is only for units located in the forums, which will operate between 12:00 and 17:00.

Until then, the bank was opening at 9:00 am to avoid crowding and, on a special occasion, at 8:00 am, in order to deliver the Gas Card, during September and October.

BRB calls 60 approved for the position of IT analyst. See list

Images of BRB headquarters and agency:

Headquarters-BRB Bank announced the change this Thursday Hugo Barreto/Metropolis BRB building in the Southern Banking Sector, in Brasília Until then, the bank was opening at 9 am to avoid crowding and on a special occasion, at 8 am, for the delivery of the Gas CardDaniel Ferreira/Metropolis Bank of Brasilia (BRB) Branches open again at 11amRaimundo Sampaio/Esp. metropolises 0

The Bank emphasizes that the use of digital channels for services and information continues to be available to its customers. To get in touch, just call BRB Telebanco, at (61) 3322-1515. It also recommends service via BRB Mobile or Banknet.