Britney Spears doesn’t hide her family’s grief after the end of guardianship

Britney Spears, the singer, used the social network recently to show relief at the end of her guardianship, which for years was controlled by her father, Jamie Spears, in a questionable way.

“Honestly, it still shocks me every day when I wake up how my family and guardians were able to do what they did to me!!!! I’m used to keeping the peace for the family and keeping my mouth shut … but not this time”, he vented.

In September, the pop singer had already managed to get away from her father, Jamie Spears, of its tutelage, but not definitively. On the occasion, she also celebrated the achievement on the social network.

“I’ll be honest and say that I’ve waited so long to get out of the situation I’m in… and now that I’m here I’m scared to do anything because I’m scared to make a mistake!!! For so many years, I was always told that if I was successful at things, it could end… and it never did!!! I’ve worked so hard, but now that it’s here and getting closer to the end I’m really happy, but there are a lot of things that scare me!!!”, he confessed.

