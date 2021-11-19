Britney Spears refuses to welcome her mother, Lynne Spears

Britney Spears she is still very hurt by her family. She always accused everyone that no one ever did anything for her during her abusive guardianship, despite her pleas for help.

and now your mother Lynne Spears would have flown from Louisiana to Los Angeles to try desperately to reconcile with the singer, but Britney refuses to see her.

According to a source told exclusively to the New York Post’s PageSix column, things are still pretty bad between the pop star and her mother, and that’s why she hasn’t even let 66-year-old Lynne into her home.

The informant guarantees that Britney blames her mother for “ruining her life” with guardianship, as she was the one who suggested to the singer’s father, Jamie Spears, that she initiate guardianship to control her personal affairs and her assets after the artist’s collapse had in 2008.

The source said: “Days before the end of guardianship, Lynne flew to Los Angeles to try to reconnect with Britney, but Britney wouldn’t even let her into her house. Britney is furious with her. For several days, Lynne tried to visit her, but Britney simply closed herself off to her.”, he stated, assuring that the woman has not yet been able to see her daughter.

In a post now deleted from Instagram a few weeks ago, Britney Spears accused her mother, saying:

“She secretly ruined my life… and yes, I called her and [para o gerente de negócios] Lou Taylor. So… take your whole ‘I HAVE NO IDEA what’s going on’ attitude and go to hell. You know exactly what you’ve done,” Spears wrote her mother.

She later deleted the message.

MATERNITY

Apparently, Britney Spears’ family will soon increase. At least, if it’s up to the singer, she’s ready to be a mother again.

In her Instagram account, the artist shared a photo in which it is possible to see little children’s feet. “I’m thinking about having another baby! I wonder if this is a girl”, she wrote in the caption.

Britney is already the mother of Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, the result of her relationship with Kevin Federline. Currently, the famous is engaged to Sam Asghari.

