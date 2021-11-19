Bruno Gagliasso’s brother ‘joins’ Mara to make fun of Xuxa: ‘Xurrascaria’ · TV News

Thiago Gagliasso decided to follow the example of Mara Maravilha, who has dedicated the last few weeks to teasing Xuxa Meneghel on social media. Bruno Gagliasso’s brother also questioned the presenter’s veganism, who used leather pieces in a photo shoot for Vogue magazine.

“‘My work and my life don’t allow me to be 100% vegan,’ says Xuxa (laughs). Has anyone been to Xuxa’s ‘xurrascaria’? I didn’t know she had one,” he joked, in a Twitter post on Thursday night (18th). The former A Fazenda participant referred to Xuxa’s justification, who commented on Xuxa Sincerona’s Instagram profile, created by fans, that he gave up certain principles of veganism in professional moments.

“My food is vegan, but my work and my life do not allow me to be 100% vegan. One day I will do and I will be, therefore, it is extremely bad taste to talk about something that we are still far from achieving”, wrote the queen of the short ones .

“Possibly you can still see me in a publication (not paid, like fashion editorial) using products that may not be vegan, or ‘cruelty free’, because many times when I’m ‘guest’ and don’t pay to wear something, the producers they don’t care about it since we still don’t have a lot of ‘vegan’ things in the fashion business,” added the presenter.

The controversy began this Tuesday (16), with a publication by Mara Maravilha on Instagram, with tags to Vogue magazine. “With all due respect and admiration to legitimate vegans, I suggest: call the veganist (who is not always 100% suitable for the cause) to repudiate opportunism and total fakery. But ‘O Diabo Veste Prada’. Legitimate leather, right, my love? a good understanding, half a word is enough. Masks fall, and glass castles also break. I love animals, do you?” he accused.

Hours later, the profile Xuxa Sincerona published a defense to Xuxa, claiming that the parts used by Xuxa were synthetic. However, the website of the brand Prada points out that the gloves used by the presenter are made of nappa leather, the first skin of cows or lambs. She didn’t deny the fans, but admitted that she uses leather pieces to work.

“I leave my thanks to those who understand that I won’t always do or use what I want, because I’m still an artist (and who is a real artist knows that). I also leave a tip: before criticizing, inform yourself, it’s ugly to talk about something you don’t know,” concluded Xuxa.

Veganism is a philosophy of life, in which its adherents avoid any type of animal exploitation. And that includes food, clothing, accessories, objects and even cosmetics that involve testing live guinea pigs. Mara Maravilha supported this point to criticize Xuxa, but has been looking for several reasons to provoke her rival since the beginning of this month.

On November 8th, the presenter made a provocative parody of Ilariê, a great hit by Xuxa from the 1980s, on Programa do Ratinho. The next day, he published a post calling the blonde a hypocrite.

