Brusque recovers points lost in the STJD and reduces the risk of relegation

After a decision by the High Court of Sports Justice (STJD), Brusque recovered, on Thursday, 18, the three points that had been lost as punishment in the case of racial injury against midfielder Celsinho, from Londrina.

There were 6 votes to 2 returning the points to Brusque. There were nine possible votes, but the president of the Plenary, Otávio Noronha, was not present.

The club ended up punished with the loss of a field command in Serie B in 2022, with a fine of R$ 60 thousand. Júlio Petermann was suspended for 360 days and fined R$30,000. The suspension penalty and fines were maintained in relation to the trial in the first instance, in the fifth disciplinary commission.

With 44 points in Serie B, Brusque will not, under any circumstances, enter the relegation zone at the end of the 37th round. However, he still has a remote chance of falling to Serie C and is relying on himself to stay in the second division.

The football federations of the states of Paraná, Santa Catarina and Bahia were present at the judgment as interested third parties, as well as direct opponents in the fight against relegation, such as Londrina, Vitória and Ponte Preta.

The lawyer representing the Santa Catarina Football Federation (FCF), Rodrigo Capella, cited an opinion from attorneys João Marcos Guilherme and Ronaldo Botelho in which the penalty would not be applicable through article 243-G, but through article 170 of the CBJD. In this way, it was suggested to reduce the penalty applied in the first instance, even to one point instead of three.

Wishes

Reporter Mauricio Neves Fonseca had a losing vote. Voted for Brusque’s three-point loss, no penalty. As for Julius Petermann, voted for a fine of BRL 30,000 and suspension for 360 days. For the rapporteur, there was no legal support in the CBJD to apply a fine to the club. Fonseca stated that the penalty must have a pedagogical character to the club.

Although the match took place with the gates closed, the auditor Felipe Bevilacqua considers that Julio Petermann was a fan of the match, needing to be punished as such. He also questions whether Brusque’s official statement is associated with the act of racial slur or whether it should be the subject of another denunciation. He voted for the loss of a field command and a R$ 80,000 fine to Brusque, and a 720-day suspension for Júlio Petermann.

the auditor Mauro Marcelo de Lima e Silva understands that the act cannot be considered “extremely serious” to apply the loss of points through the CBJD. He voted for a fine of R$30,000 and a 360-day suspension for Júlio Petermann. To Brusque, he voted for a penalty of R$ 60 thousand, removing the penalty for loss of points.

the auditor Luiz Felipe Bulus accompanied Lima e Silva and stated that the case is not of extreme gravity for the club to be punished with loss of points and claims that he did not understand why Brusque’s official note was involved in the case. For the auditor, the note is “unfortunate”, and Petermann was a fan, even though the access of fans to the stadium was prohibited. He voted for a fine of R$30,000 and a 360-day suspension for Júlio Petermann. To Brusque, he voted for a penalty of R$ 60 thousand, removing the penalty for loss of points.

the auditor Sergio Leal Martinez followed the previous votes, for a fine of R$30,000 and suspension of 360 days for Júlio Petermann. To Brusque, he voted for a penalty of R$ 60 thousand, removing the penalty for loss of points, and even suggested that the club publish an apology in major newspapers.

Defining the question regarding the points, the auditor Jorge Ivo Amaral da Silva states that Julio Petermann was in the role of fan, and not manager, in the match with a ban on the entry of fans. He voted for a fine of R$30,000 and a 360-day suspension for Júlio Petermann. As for Brusque, he voted for a penalty of R$ 60 thousand and loss of five field commanders. He suggested that the fine be allocated to a hospital that treats children with cancer, to signs with messages against racism at the entrance to the city or to the Observatory of Racial Discrimination in Football.

the auditor Paulo Feuz made the second vote in favor of losing points. He vehemently disagreed with some colleagues who argued that they could not regard the case as extremely serious because “they would not know how to classify worst cases.”

Feuz He affirmed that he had not seen any measure of Júlio Petermann of Brusque or of the Santa Catarina Football Federation, and that Brusque himself was the one who took the points, for his actions and for the hostility shown to Celsinho. The vote was for the full maintenance of the penalty applied by the fifth disciplinary committee: R$ 30 thousand fine to Petermann and loss of three points with a penalty of R$ 60 thousand to Brusque.

The auditors tried to expedite the outcome of the session later. The acting president of the Plenary, José Perdiz, states that he would like to suspend Petermann for five years, and that the loss of field command is more appropriate than the loss of points. He voted for the loss of a field command, maintaining the penalties of fine and suspension.

Defense

Brusque’s defense, made by the lawyer Osvaldo Sestário, stated that the trial could not be based on a few reasons: he initially quoted the first official statement from the club, in which Brusque stated that he would sue Celsinho for falsely charging a crime, since the club apologized afterwards; and the proximity of the judgment to the Day of Black Consciousness. He also stated that the club, especially the players, could not be harmed by the action “of a single person.”

Brusque players had a separate representative, lawyer Marcelo Franklin. He argued that the club’s players could not be harmed by an issue in which they were not involved. He mentioned that a large part of the players gained access to Serie B, and that the club has black athletes in its squad who do not agree with the punishment of points. As well as Sestário, he stated that the offense was “bee bunch” and compared the offense as minor in relation to the “monkey”.

For the defense, the case is also not very serious, due to the offense “bee bunch”. Sestário cited several recent cases referring to discrimination based on race, sexual orientation and gender.

Londrina and Celsinho

The lawyer representing Celsinho and Londrina, Eduardo Vargas, vehemently repudiated the arguments of the defense and representation of Brusque’s players, highlighting the argument questioning “if David Luiz, from Flamengo, was called a bee cachopa, there would be racism”, uttered for the defense of the quadricolor.

He ended his speech by saying that any punishment that did not include the loss of three points would bring a “hateful sense of impunity.”

Attorney

Differently from what the FCF said, the prosecutor denied that it had suggested another punishment for losing points, and highlighted that the chairman of the deliberative council of Brusque, Julio Petermann, is an avowed defendant. He stated that the official notes of the club have an institutional character, passing through the scrutiny of Brusque’s board of directors, even though the offense was pronounced by a single person, who “came out of the condition of director and acted as if he were a fan”.

Attorneys João Marcos Guilherme and Ronaldo Botelho said they would not oppose a penalty of at least one point.

the case

In the Brusque 0x0 Londrina match, on August 28, for the 21st round of Serie B, the president of the deliberative council of the club, Júlio Petermann, shouted “go cut your hair, you bee curl” to Celsinho, a player who uses a haircut. black power hair. This offense was recorded in a summary. In the post-game interview, Celsinho claimed to have heard the racist offense “monkey”.

On Sunday, 29, Brusque issued an official note, generically signed by the board. The document contained contempt for Celsinho, referring to the player as “Londrina’s reserve”, and the denial of any case of racism, even confirming the offense reported in the summary. The club also raised doubts about the veracity of two previously proven cases, in which radio broadcasters from Goiânia and Belém offended Celsinho in a similar way, in live broadcasts.

The note also stated that Brusque would take “all appropriate measures to hold the athlete responsible for the false imputation of a crime”, ending with the phrase “racism is something serious and cannot be treated as a sporting artifice, nor, either, with opportunism.”

The national repercussion of the note was terrible for the image of the quadricolor, which ended up attracting fans for relegation and even had a company announcing the suspension of its sponsorship, which was resumed weeks later. Currently, the contract is terminated, for reasons beyond the case. The following day, Monday, 30, a second note, this time signed by president Danilo Rezini, spoke of values ​​of respect and inclusion, apologizing for what the club started to consider “a mistaken position”.

On Tuesday, August 31, Londrina published a video on their social networks with an excerpt of the match against Brusque, claiming that the offense “monkey” was shouted at the beginning of the second half.

The trial in first instance, by the fifth disciplinary commission of the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), was held on September 24th. Brusque was punished with the loss of three points and a fine of R$ 60 thousand, while Júlio Petermann was fined R$ 30 thousand and suspended for 360 days.

As for the video published by Londrina alleging the racist offense “monkey”, expert Valdecir Figueiredo, hired by Brusque, did not identify the word in the audiovisual records of the game, not even in the one published by Londrina. Thus, this element started to be disregarded for the rest of the process. In any case, the auditors vehemently disapproved of the behavior of the chairman of the Board of Directors and the club as an institution, especially in relation to the first official note on the case.

Brusque’s defense requested suspension of the penalties agreed by the fifth disciplinary commission until the appeal is judged. The rapporteur of the case, Maurício Neves Fonseca, granted the suspensive effect on the fines, but not on the loss of points. The order was released on October 8th.

The case was judged in the national final instance this Thursday, 18, in the Plenary of the STJD.

