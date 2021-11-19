Businessman and former candidate for councilor in Camaçari arrested on suspicion of participating in robbery

During the early hours of this Thursday (18), four people were arrested on suspicion of participating in two American stores, including a businessman and former candidate for councilor in Camaçari, identified as Macedonio Araujo Siqueira, 35 years old.

According to information from the coordinating delegate of the 15th Regional Police Coordination of the Interior (Coorpin/Serrinha), Fábio Nobre, the attacks began around 2 am in Tucano and the second assault in Araci, municipalities in the interior of the state.

In all, six individuals, in two vehicles, a red road model and a prism, participated in the crime. But, during the pursuit with the Military Police, one of the cars overturned on BR-116 and a suspect died. In the other car, the group that was trying to escape clashed with the police, one of them was shot and did not resist.

The coordinator also stated that the individuals left Salvador to work in the Serrinha region. According to the results, the car used by Macedonio is in the name of a brother of his. The four pesos were fined in the act this morning.

One of the shot was identified as 18-year-old Alisson Reis. The other body remains unidentified. Bahia no Ar continues with the counting.

*Matter being updated*