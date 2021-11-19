Camila Pitanga is a symbol of Globo’s defeat for streaming platforms. by nathalí

After 20 years on Rede Globo, actress Camila Pitanga said goodbye to the network (with a long text on Instagram) to sign a contract with HBO Max.

And it wasn’t the first: Lázaro Ramos, Ingrid Guimarães, Wagner Moura, Bruna Marquezine… more and more artists are leaving Rede Globo to take higher flights on streaming platforms. Many of these actors – such as Wagner Moura and Lázaro Ramos, for example – find in this transition the opportunity to work in the direction as well.

Funny: when I was a kid, my dream was to be a global writer and actress. Back then, being global was the pinnacle of success as an artist (it just wasn’t better than being in the movies). Now, it seems that only Marcos Mion is happy to go to Globo – which is completely understandable, since he was at Record before.

Being “global” has long been no longer a prestige.

To say, however, that TV stations are being replaced by streaming platforms would be naive to say the least. Although Record, SBT, RedeTV and Band register less audience than YouTube, Netflix and other services, for example, it is safe to say that, just as TV has not replaced cinema, streaming will not replace TV.

I fear that the problem in this case is not exactly the media format, but the broadcaster itself. Why stay on the channel that backed two scams and promoted Regina Duarte to “Brazil’s little girlfriend” if you can just say “it was good while it lasted” and grab a better opportunity?

Impossible to judge.

Of course, the actors (many, like Camila Pitanga, for more than twenty years in the house) express their affection and gratitude to their former employer as well as their good manners, but it must be much better to be an artist outside of a network with so many blows on the account. .

Rede Globo’s reputation is, most likely, unrecoverable. For professional and ideological reasons, for people like Camila Pitanga, it must be a relief to say goodbye.

And Globo, which went from a coup plotter to a communist, is now on the verge of becoming the record for streaming platforms.

Soon, all that will remain is the reruns and Juliana Paes saying in prime time: “neither left nor right.”

Globo Studios are undergoing yet another mass layoff. In addition, the production of the next seven soap opera, Quem Mais Vida Melhor, should be affected. The information is from columnist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles.

According to the column, more than 100 people were fired and, soon, others will be dismissed.

Even with the resumption of recordings heating up the entertainment sector, it seems that Globo is not fulfilling its promise of keeping its employees’ jobs.

The hired by the Rio station are experiencing a climate of great instability on the filming set of the next seven o’clock soap opera, which opens on November 22nd.

70 people were part of the scenography. Other sectors, such as costumes and audio, also suffered from the cuts.

