Camila Queiroz cries after controversy with Walcyr Carrasco: “I’ve never experienced this”

Through Instagram, Camila Queiroz he spoke again about his controversial departure from the cast of “Secret Truths 2”. The actress had already commented on Globo’s decision to “punish her” and even made a farewell letter to angel, your character in the plot. However, in the midst of so many controversies, Camila cried and just thanked her for the affection that it has received from fans.

“Hey guys! I know you are waiting for this, for me to come here to speak and show my face. But I had never experienced anything like this, such exposure as this. Every time they tried to put my name on polemics and gossip, I tried to run away, I tried to keep mine, more reserved and not have to keep proving I was right”, declared Klebber Toledo’s wife.

as soon as the Globe informed that Camila Queiroz was out of “Secret Truths 2“, there was a rumor that the actress would have “filed a certificate” to miss the recordings and even a photo in the hospital the presenter of “Blind Marriage Brazil” needed to share on social media to prove that he was telling the truth.

“But this time they threw me here and there’s nothing to do, I don’t even know where it starts. I’ve always tried to have a real relationship with you here on my social networks, so the first thing I wanted to do was thank you for the message from my friends, from fan clubs, from soap opera fans, from mine. Without a shadow of a doubt, your affection is now essential”, said Camila Queiroz.

See the video:

Despite the controversy with Walcyr Executioner, author of “secret truths“, who has already decreed that he no longer wants to talk to Camila Queiroz, on social networks also made a point of remembering that this is not the first time that the playwright has fought with actresses who have been cast in his projects.

