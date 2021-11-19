Camila Queiroz cries and says she didn’t try to change the ending of Secret Truths

posted on 11/18/2021 7:03 PM



(credit: Reproduction/Instagram)

This Thursday afternoon (11/18), a few minutes after making a farewell letter to the character Angel from secret truths, Camila Queiroz used Instagram stories to thank friends and fans for their support after her controversial departure from Rede Globo’s soap opera.

With a crying face, the actress begins the video saying that she understood the public’s expectations for her to comment on the case. “I had never experienced anything like this, I had never experienced such exposure as this one,” he says.

“Every time they tried to get into polemics, into gossip, I always tried to run away, I tried to keep myself, more reserved, not have to keep proving I was right or proving my side of the story to someone, but this time they threw me here , I have nothing to do. I don’t even know where I start”, he added.

Very emotional, Camila continued saying that she always tried to have a true relationship with her fans. “The first thing I wanted to do is to thank the messages from my friends, the messages from the fan clubs, from the soap opera fans, from mine, because, without a shadow of a doubt, this support and affection from you is now essential”, he said.

Almost an hour later, the actress continued her speech saying that she still doesn’t feel ready to talk about everything that happened and how it happened. “I just wanted to ask you not to believe these stories that are going around saying that I tried to change the end of the soap opera, that doesn’t exist,” she said.

Another criticism of the actress was the fact that she had to post a photo to a doctor to prove that she was not lying by presenting a medical certificate for not attending the recordings of the soap opera.

“So people, like, a lot of lies will come out, a lot of lies are already coming out, I just ask you not to believe it, that’s not true. And soon, or I don’t know someday, I hope I can feel stronger to come here and talk with you and in the meantime we are creating strength here to go back, to recover from the shock”, she finishes.

understand the controversy

Last Wednesday (11/17) TV Globo released a press release shutting down Camila Queiroz from the second season of Verdades Secretas – which was already in the final stages of recording. Thus, the end of the telenovela would be recorded without the presence of Camila.

In the network’s text there is an argument that Angel’s interpreter “wanted to determine the outcome of the character” and created “unacceptable contractual demands” to finish the season’s recordings. However, in the official statement, the actress states that “when she was invited to starring in the continuation of the telenovela, the synopsis given to him was totally different from the directions that the story took after the beginning of the recordings. Even so, the actress continued recording confident that the content of the plot would be forwarded to the original ending that had been agreed from the beginning, as the company and its employees promised the actress at all times”, says the text.

Earlier today, even the actress left in her Instagram a beautiful tribute to her Secret Truths character, Angel. “I’m sorry I didn’t say goodbye to you like you deserved, I wasn’t allowed, but in my heart and in my story, you always will be. With love and gratitude,” she said in the publication.