Camila Queiroz cries and talks about fight with Globo

Actress Camila Queiroz spoke today for the first time, on video, about the confusion involving Globo and its departure from “Secret Truths 2”. She was dropped from the plot yesterday afternoon.

“I know you are expecting this [o pronunciamento]. I had never experienced anything like it, such exposure. The times they tried to put my name on polemics and gossip, I always tried to keep mine. But this time they threw me here, there’s nothing to do,” said the actress.

“I’ve always tried to have a true relationship with you, here on social networks. So the first thing is to thank my friends, soap opera fans and mine for messages. Without a doubt, receiving this support and affection is essential”, added the actress, crying.

Camila writes a letter to Angel and says that “they didn’t allow” the proper ending

Earlier, the actress wrote an open letter saying goodbye to Angel, her character in “Secret Truths 2” (Globoplay). On social media, the artist spoke fondly of the protagonist who changed her life.

In the message, she again criticized Globo for her departure and said that they “did not allow” the main character of the plot to have the ending she deserved. “Those who always accompanied me know that I always said goodbye to my characters around here too, and this letter is for you, angel” she began.

“Mine angel, I write this letter with tears in my eyes, but with a calm heart. In 2015, when we met, I knew that our meeting would be eternal. I’ve always felt your strength, your power and the hurricane you are,” he continued.

“Being your home was always challenging, you always took me out of my comfort zone, you always made me go beyond what I myself doubted I was capable of and for you and for you I gave myself and surrendered. Our reunion was so beautiful and so full of meaning, for me and for you,” he stated.

“We grew and matured. You can’t imagine the strength and courage you brought me and brought me as a woman and artist in such a macho country. I thank the goddesses and the gods for our meeting and I thank you for have me chosen. Today my pain is such that I seem to have lost someone in the family, but not really, because you are eternal, you are giant and you will always be with me and with everyone who lived your story with us,” she said, moved.

“Sorry, no have me fired from you as you deserved, they wouldn’t let me, but in my heart and in my story, you always will be. With love and gratitude,” he concluded.

What we know about Camila Queiroz’s fight with Globo:

Shutdown

The actress will not be in the final episodes of the series “Secret Truths 2”. In a statement sent to splash, TV Globo claims that it had to extend the recording period, which led to an impasse in the schedule. Understand how the final scenes will be without Angel.

The Rio station explains that the extension of the recordings for another seven days was due to “strict sanitary protocols” against covid-19 — reason for the station and Camila to close details for the final recording.

The actress, who currently presents “Blind Wedding” (Netflix), “wanted to determine the outcome of the character Angel” and “required a formal commitment that she would be part of an eventual third season of the work, in addition to other unacceptable contractual demands”, according to Globo.

Globo, then, decided to complete Secret Truths 2 without the actress’ participation. The novel will continue to be recorded and the scenes will be adapted so that the essence of the plot is kept. Globo Press Office

According to columnist Marcelle Carvalho, from UOL, Camila missed the final scenes and asked for a “time off” on the day her contract expired. On Twitter, the actress said that her mental health “won”, without directly citing the release of the soap opera.