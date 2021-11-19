Camila Queiroz cries when commenting on her controversial departure from ‘Secret Truths’

Camila Queiroz made a series of videos in his stories, on Instagram, this Thursday (18), commenting on the confusion surrounding his name and his departure from “Secret Truths 2“, announced by Globo on Wednesday (16), for “unacceptable demands”, according to the broadcaster.

+ Camila Queiroz says goodbye to Angel in a letter

+ Camila Queiroz rebuts columnist: ‘I didn’t file a certificate’

+ Globo fires Camila Queiroz from the cast of ‘Secret Truths’

Visibly shaken, the actress begins talking about the fact that she has never experienced so much exposure, and that she always tried to stay away from controversies and gossip involving her name.

“I know you’ve been waiting a lot for this, for me to come here to talk, show my face, but I’ve never experienced anything like this, such exposure. Every time they tried to put my name on polemics, gossip, I tried to run away, I tried to stay in my own, more reserved, not having to prove I was right or my side of the story to anyone, but this time they threw me here, I don’t have what to do. I don’t even know where to start…”, said Camila.

“I’ve always tried to have a real relationship with you here on my social networks, so the first thing I wanted to do was thank my friends for messages, messages from fan clubs, soap opera fans and mine because without a shadow of a doubt this one support and affection from you is now essential”, continued the actress.

Camila explained that she still doesn’t feel comfortable talking about all the confusion between herself and Globo, but that she hopes to soon have the strength to tell her version of the story. She also urged people not to believe that she tried to change the end of the soap opera, or that she would have used a medical certificate not to complete the recordings.

“I wanted to say that I don’t feel ready today to talk about everything that happened and how it happened, it was all very painful, these last few weeks, yesterday, everything was very difficult. I just wanted to ask you not to believe in these stories that are going around saying that I tried to change the end of the soap opera, that doesn’t exist. I even had a photo of me with access, taking a serum with medication in the vein, I had to post it to answer articles saying that I had ‘filled in a certificate’ not to record. A lot of lies will come out and it’s already coming out, I just ask you not to believe it because it’s not true. Soon, one day, I hope to be able to feel stronger to come here to talk to you, in the meantime we will be creating the strength to go back and recover from the shock”, concluded the actress.

