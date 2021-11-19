Camila Queiroz has a photo in a hospital and reveals a reason for controversy

Camila Queiroz leave the cast of ‘Secret Truths 2’ took everyone by surprise. And the fact that the exit was unexpected, began to be created an avalanche of hypotheses and behind-the-scenes rumors about what had happened.

One of them was published by journalist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, where he said that Camila Queiroz “put a certificate” not to record the end of Angel, which the actress did not agree with.

It is worth explaining that the term “you have taken a certificate” is a slang term used to “pretend” that you are sick and not go to work.

However, Camila didn’t let it go and retorted on her social networks.

“No Léo Dias, I didn’t ‘put in’ a certificate. I had been having a stomach crisis for over 10 days and as I always prioritized my work, I hadn’t gone to the doctor yet. What happened was that the crisis got worse and I had to take an IV with medication in my vein”, he said.

Camila also made it clear that she didn’t like the publication that made it seem like she had “lied” about her health status.

“At these times you could hear both sides before publishing this, implying that I lied about my own health, right?”, he concluded.

Camila Queiroz advises on departure from Globo

The actress’ advisors spoke out and revealed the artist’s reasons for such a break. “We inform you that the actress Camila Queiroz was not fired from TV Globo, since her contract was concluded on November 10, 2021 and was not renewed in the deadline for the completion of recordings of Verdades Secretas 2. The actress clarifies that when she was invited to star in the continuation of the telenovela, the synopsis given to him was totally different from the directions that the story took after the beginning of the recordings. Even so, the actress continued recording confident that the plot content would be forwarded to the original ending that had been agreed from the beginning, as the company and its employees had promised the actress at all times. The director of the house even sent a pre-contract for the signature of the actress explicitly expressing its interest in keeping her in the third season of Secret Truths as a protagonist”, began the text.

Then, the statement stated that the course of history had been changed, which displeased Camila. The fact that the actress signed a contract with Netflix was also frowned upon by Rede Globo.

“However, the actress was surprised when she received the last scenes for recording, at which point she realized that the soap opera’s course would in fact be changed. The actress understands that these latest events make it clear that the company tried to punish her exclusively for having taken the unilateral decision to readjust the format of her contract with TV Globo in the past, a decision that did not come from the company, as was disclosed to era”.

To conclude, the office stated that Camila continues to fulfill all her commitments and that she has great affection for the character Angel, who has made her so successful.

“It is noteworthy that the actress continues to fulfill all her professional commitments and would never fail to complete what was agreed. On the contrary, despite all the adversities, the actress never refused to record, and persistently tried to work around the adversities with the company by mutual agreement, which unfortunately was not possible. Finally, the actress makes clear her love and immense gratitude for the character and for Angel’s fans, as well as regretting with them the channel’s unilateral decision to abruptly interrupt the story built so far, without being able to give her the ending that deserved it.”

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

Actress Camila Queiroz is no longer part of the cast of ‘Verdades Secretas 2′, soap opera on Globoplay.

Impacted by the strict protocols adopted during the pandemic, the recording period of the work, scheduled to end on the 10th, had to be extended by seven days. To sign the extension of the contract necessary to record the final scenes of the telenovela, Camila Queiroz wanted to determine the outcome of the character Angel and demanded a formal commitment that she would be part of an eventual third season of the work, in addition to other unacceptable contractual demands.

Globo, then, decided to complete Secret Truths 2 without the actress’ participation. The novel will continue to be recorded and the scenes will be adapted so that the essence of the plot is kept.

Check out Globo’s press release in full!

“Actress Camila Queiroz is no longer part of the cast of Verdades Secretas 2, a soap opera on Globoplay. Impacted by the strict protocols adopted during the pandemic, the recording period of the work, scheduled to end on the 10th, had to be extended by seven days. To sign the extension of the contract necessary to record the final scenes of the telenovela, Camila Queiroz wanted to determine the outcome of the character Angel and demanded a formal commitment that she would be part of an eventual third season of the work, in addition to other unacceptable contractual demands.

Globo, then, decided to complete Secret Truths 2 without the actress’ participation. The novel will continue to be recorded and the scenes will be adapted so that the essence of the plot is kept.”

