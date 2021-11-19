Camila Queiroz intends to sue TV Globo for defamation and bullying – 11/18/2021

The imbroglio involving Camila Queiroz and TV Globo seems to be far from over. Quite annoyed with the statement released by the station yesterday afternoon (17), regarding her departure from “Secret Truths 2”, the actress is seriously inclined to sue the channel for defamation and bullying.

The column found that the artist started to record and make prints of conversations with the directors of the station, since the discomfort caused by her having signed a contract with Netflix, while still being an employee of TV Globo. This file, according to information given to the column, was no secret for anyone who circulated close to the actress.

The uncomfortable situation intensified as Camila questioned the path Angel was taking in the plot. During the meetings she had with the directors, the artist claims to have felt persecuted and mistreated, which would have affected her psychological condition. Therefore, the actress and her lawyers, in possession of this material, are studying a way to file a lawsuit against the station.

letter and outburst

This afternoon (18), Camila used her Instagram to publish an open letter saying goodbye to Angel. On social media, the artist spoke fondly of the protagonist who changed her life. In the message, she again criticized Globo for her departure and said that they “did not allow” the main character of the plot to have the ending she deserved. “Those who always accompanied me know that I always said goodbye to my characters around here too, and this letter is for you, Angel,” she began.

“My Angel, I write this letter with tears in my eyes, but with a calm heart. In 2015, when we met, I knew that our meeting would be eternal. I have always felt your strength, your power and the hurricane that you are,” he continued.

“Being your home was always challenging, you always took me out of my comfort zone, you always made me go beyond what I myself doubted I was capable of and for you and for you I gave myself and gave myself. Our reunion was so beautiful and so full of meanings, for me and for you,” he stated.

“We grew and matured. You can’t imagine the strength and courage you brought me and brought me as a woman and artist in such a macho country. I thank the goddesses and the gods for our meeting and I thank you for choosing me. Today my pain it’s so big that I seem to have lost someone in the family, but not really, because you are eternal, you are giant and you will always be with me and with everyone who lived your story with us,” she said, moved.

“I’m sorry I didn’t say goodbye to you as you deserved, they didn’t allow me, but in my heart and in my history, you will always be. With love and gratitude,” he concluded.

Hours later, with her face downcast, the actress made a Storie by venting.

“I know you are expecting this [o pronunciamento]. I had never experienced anything like it, such exposure. The times they tried to put my name on polemics and gossip, I always tried to keep mine. But this time they threw me here, there’s nothing to do,” said the actress.

“I’ve always tried to have a true relationship with you, here on social networks. So the first thing is to thank my friends, soap opera fans and mine for messages. Without a doubt, receiving this support and affection is essential”, added the actress, crying.

She also said that she doesn’t feel ready yet to publicly analyze everything that happened. “A lot of lies will come out and will keep coming out [na imprensa]. One day I hope I can feel stronger to come here and talk to you. Meanwhile, we are creating strength here to recover from the shock.”