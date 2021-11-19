Camila Queiroz would have demanded to approve advertisements for Secret Truths

She was fired from Globo before the end of the recordings of Verdades Secretas 2, actress Camila Queiroz would have demanded from the network that the advertisements for an eventual third season of the soap opera be approved by her. The information is from the TV News website.

In a statement released this Wednesday (11/17), the station explains that the protagonist made a series of demands after learning that the recording period would be postponed by seven days.

“To sign the extension of the contract necessary to record the final scenes of the telenovela, Camila Queiroz wanted to determine the outcome of the character Angel and demanded a formal commitment that she would be part of an eventual third season of the work, in addition to other unacceptable contractual demands”, says an excerpt from the statement.

turbulent relationship

The sudden departure of Camila Queiroz from the cast of the serials brought to light the turbulent backstage of the plot written by Walcyr Carrasco.

According to the column O Melhor da TV, Angel’s interpreter was absent from the recordings last week, precisely on the day the scenes of the end of the soap opera’s protagonist would be filmed. The artist presented a medical certificate to the station to justify her absence.

Angel’s lack of interpreter made it impossible for the team to record the character’s final scenes. As that was the last day of the contract between Camila and Globo, the station tried to sign an extension of the link, so that the recordings could continue and the soap opera’s protagonist had the ending duly registered. But there was no agreement.

actress hits broadcaster

Actress Camila Queiroz’s press office sent a press release on the afternoon of Wednesday (11/17) to refute some points of the statement made by TV Globo about the artist’s departure from the cast of Verdades Secretas 2. “We inform you that the actress Camila Queiroz was not fired from TV Globo, since her contract was concluded on November 10, 2021 and was not renewed in the deadline for the completion of the recordings”, says the statement.

After clarification on the end of the relationship with the station, the note goes on and confirms the information that revealed a disagreement between the actress and the station about the outcome of Angel, protagonist of the plot.

“The actress clarifies that when she was invited to star in the continuation of the soap opera, the synopsis given to her was totally different from the direction the story took after the beginning of the recordings. Even so, the actress continued recording confident that the content of the plot would be forwarded to the original ending that had been agreed from the beginning, as the company and its employees promised the actress at all times.”

