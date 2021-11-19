Camila Queiroz writes an open letter to Angel after leaving Globo

Actress Camila Queiroz moved the audience when she wrote an open letter saying goodbye to Angel, her character in “Secret Truths 2” (Globoplay). On social media, the artist spoke fondly of the protagonist who changed her life. She was dropped from the plot yesterday afternoon.

In the message, she again criticized Globo for her departure and said that they “did not allow” the main character of the plot to have the ending she deserved.

“Those who always accompanied me know that I always said goodbye to my characters around here too, and this letter is for you, Angel,” she began.

“My Angel, I write this letter with tears in my eyes, but with a calm heart. In 2015, when we met, I knew that our meeting would be eternal. I have always felt your strength, your power and the hurricane that you are,” he continued.

“Being your home was always challenging, you always took me out of my comfort zone, you always made me go beyond what I myself doubted I was capable of and for you and for you I gave myself and gave myself. Our reunion was so beautiful and so full of meanings, for me and for you,” he stated.

“We grew and matured. You can’t imagine the strength and courage you brought me and brought me as a woman and artist in such a macho country. I thank the goddesses and the gods for our meeting and I thank you for choosing me. Today my pain it’s so big that I seem to have lost someone in the family, but not really, because you are eternal, you are giant and you will always be with me and with everyone who lived your story with us,” she said, moved.

“I’m sorry I didn’t say goodbye to you as you deserved, they didn’t allow me, but in my heart and in my history, you will always be. With love and gratitude,” he concluded.

Shutdown

Actress Camila Queiroz will not be in the final episodes of the series “Secret Truths 2”. In a statement sent to splash, TV Globo claims that it had to extend the recording period, which led to an impasse in the schedule. Understand how the final scenes will be without Angel.

The Rio station explains that the extension of the recordings for another seven days was due to “strict sanitary protocols” against covid-19 — reason for the station and Camila to close details for the final recording.

The actress, who currently presents “Blind Wedding” (Netflix), “wanted to determine the outcome of the character Angel” and “required a formal commitment that she would be part of an eventual third season of the work, in addition to other unacceptable contractual demands”, according to Globo.

Globo, then, decided to complete Secret Truths 2 without the actress’ participation. The novel will continue to be recorded and the scenes will be adapted so that the essence of the plot is kept. Globo Press Office

According to columnist Marcelle Carvalho, from UOL, Camila missed the final scenes and asked for a “time off” on the day her contract expired. On Twitter, the actress said that her mental health “won”, without directly citing the release of the soap opera.