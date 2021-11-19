Camilla Queiroz wants to sue Globo for bullying, says columnist | celebrities

Instagram Camila Queiroz

It seems that the controversies involving actress Camila Queiroz and Globo are not going to end for now. The actress, who was cut off by “Secret Truths 2”, was upset with the way the news was broadcast and intends to sue the channel for defamation and bullying. The information comes from columnist Marcelle Carvalho, from UOL.

According to the columnist, Camila recorded and screened conversations with Globo’s board of directors since she signed a contract with Netflix to present the reality “Casamento à Cegas” with her husband, Klebber Toledo. Sought by iG Gente, Camila’s team did not comment on the possible process.

In a statement sent to the press, Globo stated that Camila Queiroz made demands that were not accepted and wanted to determine the outcome of the character Angel in the plot of “Secret Truths 2”, written by Walcyr Carrasco.

In a note sent to iG Gente on Wednesday (17), Camila Queiroz suggested that the cut made by Globo could be a punishment. “The actress understands that these latest events make it clear that the company tried to punish her exclusively for having taken the unilateral decision to readjust the format of her contract with TV Globo in the past, a decision that did not come from the company, as was disclosed at the time,” he said in a statement.

This Thursday (18th), Camila made an outburst on her official Instagram profile about the character Angel and then came up crying in the stories. “Hi, guys, I know you’ve been waiting a lot for this, for me to come here and talk, show my face. But I’ve never experienced anything like this, I’ve never experienced such an exhibition like this. Every time you tried to put my face on it. name in controversies, in gossip, I always tried to run away, not have to keep proving I was right, proving my side of the story to anyone,” said Camila, who also said she was not well enough to talk about everything that happened.

understand the case

This Wednesday afternoon (17), Globo surprised by informing that Camila Queiroz was out of the cast of “Secret Truths 2”, with the telenovela shown on Globoplay. The network pointed out that Camila wanted to determine the outcome of the character Angel, which was not accepted.

Also in the afternoon, columnist Carla Bittencourt, from the Metrópoles portal, pointed out that the actress – who was in charge of “Casamento à Cegas” – from Netflix, a competitor of Globoplay, would have missed her last day of recording, which would force Globo to extend the contract for Camila to record the scenes of Angel. The columnist also informed that Walcyr Carrasco, author of the plot, does not want to see Camila “not even painted in gold” and that, for him, the actress “wouldn’t step on Globo anymore”.

Also according to the columnist, a double will take over the last scenes of Angel in the plot written by Walcyr Carrasco.

Read the press release from Camila Queiroz in full:



“We inform you that actress Camila Queiroz was not fired from TV Globo, since her contract was concluded on November 10, 2021 and was not renewed in the deadline for the completion of recordings of Verdades Secretas 2.

The actress clarifies that when she was invited to star in the continuation of the soap opera, the synopsis that was given to her was totally different from the directions that the story took after the beginning of the recordings. Even so, the actress continued recording confident that the plot content would be forwarded to the original ending that had been agreed from the beginning, as the company and its employees had promised the actress at all times. The director of the house even sent a pre-contract for the signature of the actress explicitly expressing its interest in keeping her in the third season of Secret Truths as a protagonist.

However, the actress was surprised when she received the last scenes for recording, at which point she realized that the course of the soap opera would in fact be changed. The actress understands that these latest events make it clear that the company tried to punish her exclusively for having taken the unilateral decision to readjust the format of her contract with TV Globo in the past, a decision that did not come from the company, as was disclosed to era.

It is noteworthy that the actress continues to fulfill all her professional commitments and would never fail to complete what was agreed. On the contrary, despite all the adversities, the actress never refused to record, and persistently tried to work around the adversities with the company by mutual agreement, which unfortunately was not possible.

Finally, the actress makes clear her love and immense gratitude for the character and for Angel’s fans, as well as regretting with them the channel’s unilateral decision to abruptly interrupt the story built so far, without being able to give her the ending that deserved it.”