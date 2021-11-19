Campaign #50Vidas remembers two years of Gugu’s death

Gugu Liberato he died on November 21, 2019, leaving a lot of nostalgia and good memories. In addition, Gugu also left an important legacy: raising awareness about organ and tissue donation.

The campaign #GuguVive was created in 2020 with the objective of organizing a great chain of good so that together we can increase the number of organ donors in Brazil. At its launch, the initiative had the support of several celebrities who, sensitized to the importance of the message, engaged in this cause and sent support videos inviting the population to a marathon to raise awareness about the capacity of each one of us to save lives and the need to inform the family about our desire to be a donor.

In this year of 2021, as the world begins to recover from the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic after a long period of isolation and pain, the campaign #GuguVive wants to remember Gugu’s legacy by taking up the message of the importance of organ donation.

Whenever the number of lives saved with the donation of all organs in Gugu, the public’s response is immediate and the engagement in the cause strengthens. In the hope of making the donation line move, this message of solidarity spread to the four corners of our country, we created an action reminding everyone how many lives can be saved by a single donor and reinforcing the importance of informing family members so that they authorize the donation of organs.

THE #50LIVES CAMPAIGN

The action will be released on Sunday, November 21, the date that marks the two years of the presenter’s death. The three children of Gugu, João Augusto, Marina and Sofia Liberato will post on their social networks and on the networks of @GuguVive a request for people to post a photo or video with the hashtag #50 Lives written on the palm of your hands and spread the message of support for organ donation.

All people who make the post must write the #50lives in your hands and also mark the same hashtag in the posts for the viral dissemination of the campaign, in addition to the traditional #GuguVive and the marking @guguvive.

The half #GuguVive for this year is to spread this new current of good and contribute to the number of declared organ donors to increase considerably in our country.

CAMPAIGN DYNAMICS

The participant must write #50lives in the palm of your hand.

Next, he must make a *video or *photo that expresses his desire to be part of the organ donation chain.

When posting, each user must mark one or more friends inviting them to spread this chain of good.

Posts will be accepted in Feed, Stories and Reals, and everyone must have the #50 Lives and appointment for @guguvive.

All posts will appear on Instagram’s Gugu lives, as long as they run correctly and have the profile open.

*Important note: If the video/photo is made mirrored, the video must be inverted horizontally so that the writing is correct or, if the person prefers, they can write backwards and so the spelling remains correct or even change the settings of your camera so that it records without mirrored mode.

Each user must say/inform who they received the chain from, state that they are an organ donor or that they support the campaign, remember that Gugu saved 50 lives with #50Vidas and @Guguvive, pass the chain on to other people to mark it in the post using the marking for this.

Videos must not exceed 40 seconds.

EXPECTED RESULTS

We hope that the campaign will be shared with as many personalities, influencers, fans and internet users as possible so that the message is disseminated and sensitizes society, generating more spontaneous media in large channels and, as a result, an increase in the number of families that authorize the organ donation, thus reducing the number of patients waiting in organ lines.

ORGAN AND TISSUE DONATION SCENARIO IN BRAZIL

Approximately 41,500 people waited for an organ or tissue in the first half of 2020 and, in the same period, 1,384 people died during that wait in the country.

40% of Brazilian families refused the donation of organs and tissues from their relatives after proven brain death in 2019.

Since April 2020, the number of organ transplants has dropped by about 40% due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The Gugu Vive Campaign is an initiative of the children of Gugu Liberato, created by Collabore com o Futuro.

