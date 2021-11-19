Can Botafogo lose points in Serie B by accusing the STJD? Lawyer explains to L!

With access to Series A guaranteed, the Botafogo was denounced by the STJD and will go through a trial for sexist offenses of fans to Katiuscia Mendonça, assistant at 3-0 victory over Brusque on October 20, at Nilton Santos Stadium.

On the occasion, part of the people present at the stadium called the little flag p* when it canceled a goal by Botafogo. After the match, President Durcesio Mello delivered a letter of apology to Katiuscia.

Botafogo was denounced in the 243-G, which foresees, among other possibilities, the loss of points. O THROW! he sought out Wagner Dias, a lawyer at the law firm “Franklin Advogados”, who explained about the risk of Alvinegro having or not losing points in the Brazilian Championship.

To put it in context, much of this fear comes from the “Brusque case”, which had lost three points in Serie B after racist offenses by a manager to Celsinho, a player for Londrina – something that was revoked by the STJD itself in a new trial this Thursday. Wagner warns that these are different cases.

– I believe that the alarm of loss of points is given by the case of Brusque. But it is a different situation, where there was an immediate apology from the president, in addition to the jurisprudence created with Brusque and other cases. It needs to be a very serious attitude for the STJD to interfere to the point of penalizing the club with the predicted loss of points. And due to the votes cast today (Thursday), I believe that the penalty for Botafogo should resemble the penalty that Conmebol applied to Flamengo recently. Occurring only the payment of fine – Wagner said.

The lawyer added, making a comparison precisely with Brusque’s situation:

“According to the rule of art. 243-G, in its 1st §, theoretically yes (it can lose points). But one must take into account the fact that the president of Botafogo went personally to apologize soon after the match. What is today ( Thursday) was being discussed in the case of Brusque was a different situation, as:

– the offender was Chairman of the deliberative council and was immediately separated, which facilitated identification;

– There was no immediate apology or regret attempt;

This influences a lot, today the court judged two cases of racism and in none of them there was an effective loss of points.

I believe the likely punishment will be a fine for the club. Ideally, even if the club collaborated to identify the authors of the insults.”

The trial of Botafogo in the “Katiuscia Mendonça case” will be next Monday, at the headquarters of the STJD.