Canadian scientist says Covid ‘patient zero’ sold Wuhan market

Canadian scientist Michael Worobey published on this thursday (18) article in the magazine science asserting that Covid’s earliest known case was that of a saleswoman in a Wuhan market, not an accountant who lived 30 kilometers away, as recorded in an influential WHO report.

At the end of March, WHO published a report that says: “The case reported with the earliest date (December 8) has no history of exposure to the Huanan Market [em Wuhan]”.

In his article, Worobey adds that this patient was a 41-year-old accountant. When interviewed, the accountant said his symptoms started with a fever on December 16; the illness of day 8 was related to a dental problem. Worobey adds that this report is supported by hospital records and a scientific paper. Therefore, “[i]This indicates that he was infected through community transmission after the virus had already started to spread from Huanan Market.”

The appearance of symptoms on the counter came after several cases in employees of the Huanan Market, which, according to Worobey, makes “a seafood seller there [no mercado] the oldest known case, with the disease onset on December 11th. [de 2019]”.

In May of this year, Worobey, along with other scientists, signed an article in science calling for investigations into the origins of the new coronavirus, claiming that “theories about accidental laboratory leakage and zoonotic overflow [ou seja, o vírus passar de outro animal para um humano] remain viable”.

In this week’s article, the biologist claims that the fact that the oldest symptomatic cases are linked to the Huanan Market “provides strong evidence of a pandemic origin in a live animal market.”

Worobey is chair of the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at the University of Arizona. He made discoveries, for example, about the origin and spread of HIV.