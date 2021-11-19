Capitão Vieira, Darlan and Beto Primo are removed; Bilinha is the new president of the Juazeiro Chamber

In their places, substitutes Auricélia Bezerra, Romão França and Jesualdo Duarte assume

Investigated by the operation ‘Públio Vatínio’, launched by the Civil Police of Ceará this Thursday morning (18th), which investigates the exploitation of animal game in the state and crimes against the public administration, the councilors of Juazeiro do Norte Beto Primo, Capitão Vieira and Darlan Lobo were removed from office for 180 days after a court decision.

In their places, substitutes Auricélia Bezerra, Romão França and Jesualdo Duarte take over. In order of succession, given the impeachments of the president of the Chamber of Juazeiro do Norte, Darlan Lobo, and the vice president, Capitão Vieira, the ordinary session this Thursday (18th) was chaired by councilor Bilinha, who remains in office until his return of those far away.

Also in the session this Thursday (18), councilor Adauto Araujo, vice president of the Union of Councilors of Ceará (UVC), said he regretted the situation on behalf of UVC and offered solidarity to his colleagues. “We hope that everything is resolved. And it’s good for us to pay attention. We who are in politics do not know what can happen to one of ours on a daily basis”.

Watch the speech of councilor Adauto Araujo from the 49:14 minute