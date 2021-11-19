Carille hopes for a peaceful reunion with Corinthians and projects a classic in Itaquera

The derby between Corinthians and Santos, which takes place this Sunday at 4 pm, marks the reunion of the team from Parque São Jorge and Fiel with coach Fábio Carille. The coach, now on the Baixada team, faces Timão for the first time in his career.

Carille defended Corinthians for ten years. In the last four of them, the professional worked as an effective coach, in two spells at the club. For Timão, the coach was Brazilian Champion (2017) twice Paulista champion (2017/18).

As did Sylvinho, at a press conference last Wednesday, after the defeat by Flamengo, Carille also commented on the reunion with Corinthians. The coach said he respects and is grateful for his history with the team, but that he now defends another shirt.

“I am very grateful and I know that Corinthians’ history in ten years has been beautiful, with eight titles as assistant and four as coach. I walked out the front door and am grateful. Now I’m looking for my happiness in Santos, working hard to be happy and conquer here too. I think it will be quiet (the reception), but only there for me to understand all this“, said Carille in an interview with Sports Gazette.

The coach took the opportunity to design the match against Corinthians. Santos need three more points to escape relegation for good, while Timão depends only on them to enter the G4 in this round.

“Classic is always exciting, fun to play. Of course we’re going to be a little more relaxed, but we still need some points. The sequel gives confidence, it’s easier to improve. Improving on top of good scores is much easier. And we know we have to improve,” said the coach.

In charge of Corinthians, Carille played in nine classics against Santos. The coach had a performance of 44.44%, winning three wins, three draws and three defeats, with seven goals in favor and seven against Corinthians.

See more at: Sylvinho, Fbio Carille, Corinthians x Santos and Campeonato Brasileiro.