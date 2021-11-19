Carolina Dieckmann will present categories at the Latin Grammy: “Happy”

Carolina Dieckmann will be the presenter of the Portuguese language categories at the Latin Grammy, in Las Vegas, USA. The ceremony takes place this Thursday (11/18). The column LeoDias spoke with the actress to learn a little about the preparations for the biggest event in Latin music. For that special occasion, the actress insisted on dressing a Brazilian stylist and chose a PatBO outfit.

“Last month they [Grammy] invited me to record the nominees’ announcement. We recorded in Miami. I had already been super surprised by this and soon after they said they loved it and wanted to invite me to Las Vegas. I will hand out the prizes to the winners! I am very happy to be here to present the awards for the Portuguese language categories. It’s incredible to be able to extol Brazilian art and culture”, she told the column.

The awards will start at 10 pm and will be broadcast live on the BIS cable TV channel. But first, the pre-event, broadcast in Portuguese, will be broadcast from 7:30 pm on the Latin Grammy’s YouTube channel.

