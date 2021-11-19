Carolina Dieckmann will present categories at the Latin Grammy: “Happy”

Carolina Dieckmann will be the presenter of the Portuguese language categories at the Latin Grammy, in Las Vegas, USA. The ceremony takes place this Thursday (11/18). The column LeoDias spoke with the actress to learn a little about the preparations for the biggest event in Latin music. For that special occasion, the actress insisted on dressing a Brazilian stylist and chose a PatBO outfit.
“Last month they [Grammy] invited me to record the nominees’ announcement. We recorded in Miami. I had already been super surprised by this and soon after they said they loved it and wanted to invite me to Las Vegas. I will hand out the prizes to the winners! I am very happy to be here to present the awards for the Portuguese language categories. It’s incredible to be able to extol Brazilian art and culture”, she told the column.
0
The awards will start at 10 pm and will be broadcast live on the BIS cable TV channel. But first, the pre-event, broadcast in Portuguese, will be broadcast from 7:30 pm on the Latin Grammy’s YouTube channel.
To stay up-to-date on the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.
Now we’re on Telegram too! Click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.