Cashier finalizes withdrawal of the 7th installment; see who still has the right

After months of payments, the government announced the end of emergency aid. Caixa is already closing the release of withdrawals from 7th installment of emergency aid for those who are not part of the extinct Bolsa Família. This Friday (11/19), the last group will be able to withdraw the money: born in december.

The benefit amount, therefore, can be withdrawn in Caixa bank branches or lottery correspondents. It is worth remembering that the movement of money, from the time of account deposits, takes place directly through Caixa Tem.

Through the app, it is possible to check balance/statement, make Pix, generate virtual debit card and make payment using machines. Remembering that emergency aid values ​​vary according to family composition. Home-providing mothers receive R$375; those who live alone have R$150; and the others are entitled to the amount of R$250.

End of emergency aid?

Apparently, the 7th installment of the emergency aid should be the last in the program, as the government’s purpose is to focus efforts on granting Brazil Aid, which became known as the “new” Bolsa Família. The problem is that this program is facing obstacles in terms of funding.

The federal government will only grant installments of R$ 400 of Auxílio Brasil, and will expand the list of beneficiaries, if approved by the PEC dos Precatórios. In the meantime, former members of Bolsa Família are only receiving an adjustment based on inflation, having average value of BRL 217.18.

The complementary benefits, provided for the Auxílio Brasil (or “new” Bolsa Família), have not yet come into effect. The political wing of the government, apparently, has a plan B in case the PEC dos Precatórios is not approved. The idea would be to authorize more portions of emergency aid, in the sense of maintaining the support to the beneficiaries of the program who are not enrolled in the former Bolsa Família and do not receive the Auxílio Brasil.

However, the possibility of extending emergency aid remains just a rumor. The government would have to issue a new provisional measure to guarantee the continuity of payments. Until then, the program came to an end and, in this year of 2021, it managed to benefit around 39 million people.