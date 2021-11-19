CBF announces change in Flamengo’s game in Brasileirão on the eve of Libertadores final

Credit: Alexandre Vidal – Disclosure – Flamengo

Last Thursday night (18), the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced two important changes in the decisive straight of the Brasileirão involving Flamengo and Palmeiras, finalists of the Copa Libertadores. At the request of Globo, holder of the television rights to the event, the two teams’ duels against Grêmio and Atlético-MG, respectively, had their schedules changed.

Both scheduled for next Tuesday (23), the clashes continue with the schedule for the same day. Verdão’s match against Galo will start from 19:00 to 21:30, while Flamengo’s game against Grêmio, in Porto Alegre, will be at 21:00 (GMT) at the new time.

According to CBF, the changes were requested by Rede Globo to “adjust the schedule”.

This Saturday (20), Flamengo takes action to face Internacional, in a duel in the 34th round of the Brasileirão. The red-black delegation will travel to Uruguay on Wednesday (24), one day after facing Grêmio. The confrontation against Palmeiras, valid for the continental title, takes place on the 27th, at the Centenário stadium, in Montevideo.

READ TOO:

Flamengo announces Bruno Henrique’s exam result on the eve of the final at Libertadores

17-year-old player dies after being shot by plainclothes police; club asks for justice

Fired? Journalist nails Renato Gaúcho’s future at Flamengo after Libertadores final

Palmeiras v Flamengo: Libertadores decision is controversial in Uruguay on the eve of the duel

Brasileirão Serie B 2021: check out the complete championship table

Brasileirão Serie A 2021: check out the complete league table

Former Real in Verdão, Pato, Goulart and more: the latest in the soccer market

Bayern on the field, Serie B and more: the schedule for Friday (19)

Lesion? Atlético-MG publishes results of Junior Alonso exam

After speculation, São Paulo takes action on the future of Arboleda