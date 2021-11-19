Ceará has four certain embezzlements and two doubts to face Atlético-GO on Saturday – Jogada

The historical and elastic rout by 4 to 0 against the strength, last Wednesday (17), by the 33rd round of the Series A of the Brazilian Championship, left damage to the Ceará for the sequel to the national competition. Of the 11 starting players of Alvinegro de Porangabuçu who started the Classic-Rei, three are suspended and one is in doubt for the match. In addition, the latest medical bulletin released by the club reported that two athletes are recovering from injury.

the goalkeeper João Ricardo, the steering wheel Fabinho and the attacker Mendoza received the 3rd yellow card against Fortaleza and will have to comply with automatic suspension against Atlético-GO, on Saturday (20). the defender Luiz Otavio, who left feeling pain in his knee, and the attacker Erick, recovering from a muscle edema in the right thigh, are doubts for the match. the right back Boo, in turn, continues with post-surgical recovery.

With the absences, coach Tiago Nunes should promote the return of goalkeeper Richard and defensive midfielder Marlon to the starting lineup. For Stiven Mendoza’s vacancy, Rick is the likely replacement. Thus, Ceará must go into the field with: Richard; Gabriel Dias, Messias, Luiz Otávio (Gabriel Lacerda) and Bruno Pacheco; Marlon and Fernando Sobral; Rick, Vina and Lima; jael.

The duel before the Atlético-GO takes place this Saturday (20), at 9 pm (Brasilia time), at Antônio Accioly Stadium, in Goiania. The match will be broadcast live from Green Seas Radio like Northeast Diary tracking in Real Time.