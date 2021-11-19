Celsinho regrets the recovery of Brusque’s points and criticizes the STJD in case of racism: “Very shameful” | london

The STJD had a great opportunity to change everything. To do something very positive. Be well seen by everyone and ended up shooting himself in the foot — said Celsinho, in contact with Gabriela Moreira’s Blog

President of the STJD session, José Perdiz determined the loss of a field command, to be fulfilled in a national championship, and the payment of a fine of R$ 60 thousand to Brusque.

The punishment of Júlio Antônio Petermann, chairman of the Deliberative Council and identified as the author of the racist statement, was maintained in full: suspension for 360 days and a fine of R$30,000.

With the recovery of points, the Quadricolor now has 44, rises to 14th place and increases the chances of remaining in the competition. Londrina, from Celsinho, occupies the 17th position, with 41 points. Remo (41) and Ponte Preta (43) are among the clubs that fight against relegation.

Also for Gabriela Moreira’s Blog, Celsinho spoke of shame and disappointment.

Instead of evolving, they regressed. Very shameful. what a big disappointment — Celsinho

The offense against Celsinho occurred in a game of the 21st round of Série B, at the Augusto Bauer stadium, in Brusque. In the summary, referee Fábio Augusto Santos Sá reported that the midfielder heard the phrase “go cut that hair, you bee bunch” at the end of the first half.

In a judgment by the 5th Disciplinary Commission of the STJD, in September, Brusque was punished with the loss of three points and also a fine of R$ 60 thousand for the episode. Brusque’s advisor, Júlio Antônio Petermann, identified at the time, admitted in the judgment that he was the author of the offense. He received a 360-day suspension and a fine of R$30,000.

On October 8, the STJD denied an appeal by Brusque to reverse the loss of points. In a letter, Brusque players said that the group is composed mostly of Afro-descendants and that the court’s decision does not penalize the person responsible for the act.

1 of 1 Celsinho points to the stands indicating the offender, in the game Brusque x Londrina — Photo: Beno Küster Nunes/AGIF Celsinho points to the stands indicating the author of the offense, in the game Brusque x Londrina — Photo: Beno Küster Nunes/AGIF

+ Brazilian Series B Table

In addition to the sporting issue, Celsinho registered a police report about what happened in the match against Brusque and was also heard by the Public Ministry of Paraná (MP-PR), in Londrina. The player reported both the episode against the team from Santa Catarina and the other two previous cases, in games with Goiás and Remo, both in July, when he was the victim of offenses by radio professionals during the broadcasts of the matches.

With the support of Londrina’s legal department, Celsinho is also taking steps in the criminal and civil spheres on the three cases in which he was the target of racist speeches.

In the case registered in Goiânia, during the game Goiás x Londrina, in July, the Civil Police indicted the two radio broadcasters who spoke offensively against Celsinho, saying that the player’s hair was “heavy” and “filthy”. They were indicted with an aggravated sentence, for having made comments in a medium that facilitated dissemination. The cases registered in Belém and Brusque have not yet been completed.