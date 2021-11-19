Ceni takes advantage of a manager’s ‘leave’ and tries to take Corinthians midfielder: “Zero chance of coming back”

São Paulo’s coach will have indicated midfielder Éderson, who is Fortaleza’s highlight of the year, but who belongs to Timão

In the final rounds of the Brazilian Championship, the Corinthians is fully focused at this time on winning a direct seat to the group stage of the Libertadores in 2022. But there are pending issues that are already starting to knock on President Duílio Monteiro Alves’ door, such as the future of loaned players. Éderson is a good example.

The midfielder is assigned to Fortaleza until the end of Serie A and has been highlighted by Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s team. Leaning on the team Alvinegro, Éderson is the absolute titleholder in the Tricolor do Pici and with expressive numbers. There are 55 games in the current season with three goals and three assists. The good phase of the defensive midfielder almost tended to sell to the Premier League in the last international window.

Internally, Corinthians works with the possibility of profit with Éderson, who has a contract with CT Joaquim Grava until January 2025. According to his manager, André Cury, in contact with his colleague Jorge Nicola, the chance to return to Corinthians in 2022 “is zero”. Officially, Fortaleza works to sew an agreement with Timão for the athlete, but the values ​​were not revealed to the report.

But Rogério Ceni is also the one who has been wanting Éderson. The current coach of São Paulo is an enthusiast of shirt 13 and would have indicated the player in a list of possible targets at Morumbi for 2022. Despite never having worked with the athlete in Fortaleza, Ceni knows him from Cruzeiro, in 2019.

In less than two months that led Fox, exactly in the year of relegation, Ceni used Éderson in the last three matches before being fired. Since then, he has continued to observe the athlete who transferred to Fortaleza at the beginning of the current season. The coach, in turn, had already sailed to Rio de Janeiro for the challenge of commanding Flamengo.