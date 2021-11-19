Champion rooster: mathematician points in which round and with what score

With eight points ahead of the vice-leader Flamengo and with only six games left in the championship, Atlético sees itself closer and closer to the Brasileirão title. According to the Mathematics Department at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), 98.2% are Rooster’s chances of winning the cup.

In the Super.FC program, from Super 91.7 FM Radio, one of those responsible for the calculations at UFMG, mathematician Gilcione Nonato Costa stated that we can already consider Atlético ‘virtually champion’, and only if something happens outside the curve will Alvinegro not win the title.

“98%, we know that if everything happens within the normal range, Atlético is already the champion. Virtually, he is the champion. He just isn’t mathematically, because there is the possibility of some stumbles or some things that happened in the curve that, if it happens, it leads Atlético not to be the champion”, emphasizes Gilcione.

If Atlético win their next two games, against Juventude and Palmeiras, and Flamengo won neither Grêmio nor Internacional, alvinegro would mathematically be assured of the first place. However, if this combination does not happen, Gilcione understands that certainly against Fluminense, in the 36th round of the Brasileirão, on November 28, at Mineirão, the miners will give the dreamed of Olympic comeback.

“If Atlético wins its next two games and is not champion, it must be against Fluminense. Then, against Fluminense, it has everything to be champion. If not, it will be in the order of a miracle not to be. 80 points and he would be champion.”, he completed.

See the interview:

In an interview to Rádio Super 91.7 FM, mathematician Gilcione Costa Nonato, from UFMG, points out in which round and with which score Atlético should be champion. Look: pic.twitter.com/zEHm15v125 — Time (@time) November 18, 2021

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.