Chapecoense suspends ticket sales against Grêmio | brazilian series a

The sale of tickets for the match between Chapecoense and Grêmio, valid for the 34th round of the Series A of the Brazilian Championship, this Saturday, was suspended by the club alviverde.

According to Verdão do Oeste, only members and companions will have access to Arena Condá. Those who had already purchased the ticket will be reimbursed.

The decision came after several meetings of Chapecoense’s security commission, which has the participation of security agencies, such as the Military Police. The Military Police’s own intelligence sector identified the great risk due to the mobilization of fans from Rio Grande do Sul to attend the stadium.

1 of 2 Arena Condá will host Chapecoense x Grêmio — Photo: Márcio Cunha / ACF Arena Condá will host Chapecoense x Grêmio — Photo: Márcio Cunha / ACF

Despite the ban imposed by the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), Grêmio fans expressed the desire to watch the match at the Arena Condá “undercover” – without the tricolor. As there would be no place for visiting fans, they would be mixed with Chapecoense’s fans.

The club from Rio Grande do Sul is prohibited from playing with the presence of its fans (including in matches as a visitor) until the judgment of the field invasion in the duel against Palmeiras, earlier this month.

The Grêmio vice-president himself, Denis Abrahão, called the fans to the stadium last Tuesday, despite the ban. In addition, the club’s consul in Chapecó, Lucivete Agostini, passed on guidelines for fans to access the stadium.

2 of 2 Grêmio fans are unable to access the club’s games after the invasion — Photo: Pedro H. Tesch/AGIF Grêmio fans are unable to access the club’s games after the invasion — Photo: Pedro H. Tesch/AGIF

Check out the club statement:

Aware of the injunction previously published by the STJD and denial of the request for suspensive effect on the ban on Grêmio fans in stadiums – both at the home of the Rio Grande do Sul team and in other sports centers in the country – Chapecoense did not make the sale of tickets available for the visiting crowd.

However, demonstrations in groups and social networks, as well as information gathered by the Military Police’s intelligence sector, have given account of mobilizations by fans of the opposing association who would attend the match “in plainclothes”. Therefore, together with the Security Commission – composed of representatives of the club, Military Police, Municipal Guard and the private company that provides services to Chapecoense – the club chose to suspend ticket sales, thus prioritizing the presence of members and ensuring everyone’s safety.

Fans who have already purchased tickets will be duly refunded and must request reimbursement by emailing [email protected] by November 26th.