Check out 6 WhatsApp shortcuts you didn’t know and can help you

O Whatsapp is one of the most used instant chat platforms in the world and, currently, remains one of the most used. The application can even be used through your desktop (notebook or PC). Many people use this tool to work exchanging information, making meetings in a practical and fast way.

Home office jobs increased significantly during the pandemic and, as a result, the use of the application or web platform became constant. Recently, WhatsApp started to make an update so that the login on the web no longer needs the mobile device. Thus, at the same time, more than one computer can be connected to a given account.

To improve the performance of using the platform on your computer, there are some hotkeys that allow you to open features quickly. Let’s explain some of them and their functionality so that you can get even more familiar with the feature on your computer.

open new group or conversation

By clicking on (Ctrl + Alt + N), will open a window with the options of “new conversation” or “group” and your most recurrent contacts, that is, with the highest number of frequent conversations, will open in a list.

Search for new conversations

This shortcut (Ctrl + Alt + Shift) will open the home screen to “search” for new conversations on your WhatsApp.

Delete current conversation

To delete a current conversation, click on the conversation and then on the shortcut (Ctrl + Alt + space key). This will open the option “Would you like to delete this conversation?”.

Mute current conversation

To mute a certain conversation, the shortcut is (Ctrl + Alt + Shift + M). When clicking, the option “silence [nome do contato]”. Thus, all notifications will be muted.

Search messages in current conversation

If you want to find a particular conversation within the current conversation you are having with your contact, the shortcut is (Ctrl + Alt + Shift + F). The resource will open the search box to type what you are looking for.

go to next conversation

When moving to the next conversation in the list, click (Ctrl + Alt + Shift + ]). This feature will make you jump to the next conversation on your list.