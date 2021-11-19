Check out how Rico Melquiades won the Farmer’s Test – Photos

Hold pawn! For the second time this season, Rico Melquiades occupies the post of Farmer in The Farm 13 ! The participant won a challenge against Solange Gomes and Valentina Francavilla in a dynamic that required concentration, a lot of grit and agility; see how the Farmer’s Taste was!

Solange, Rico and Valentina should collect spikes and fill your baskets every round. The goal should be fulfilled while the music played at Fazendão

In addition, pedestrians also had to defend your targets from paintball shots. If the target was reached, the harvest would not be valid to do the weighing and go to the next step

In the first rounds, Solange did not protect her target, which l I took the first shot of the test ! She also failed to collect many ears in Fazendão. The player was disqualified from the game with 9.80 kg

Let there be heart! Rico and Valentina continued in the dispute The! Rico was already weighing 35.56 kg, while Valentina was weighing 19.75 kg

Valentina fulfilled the challenge with the protected target, however, couldn’t collect many ears in Fazenda. The team ended the round with 12.08 kg, behind Rico who filled the baskets with 16.68 kg in the final weighing

After a fierce dispute, Rico won the test and won the Hat thirst’s most coveted. For the second time, the pawn is the winner of the challenge for the season! What will Rico’s term be like this time at headquarters?

follow up The Farm 13! The reality show airs from Monday to Friday at 10:45 pm; on Saturdays, after the soap opera Genesis and, on Sundays, after the Spectacular Sunday!

sign the PlayPlus and have access to 24-hour broadcast of The Farm 13.

Play/Record TV