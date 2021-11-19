Check out images of the longest lunar eclipse of the century in Brazil and in the world – 11/19/2021

At dawn this Friday (19), some Brazilians kept their eyes on the sky to observe, at least in part, the longest partial lunar eclipse in the last 580 years – the total duration was 3 hours, 28 minutes and 3 seconds.

Considered one of the most anticipated events of the month, the partial lunar eclipse was also the last phenomenon of its kind of the year.

At its peak, the Moon had more than 97% of its surface covered by Earth’s shadow and gained a reddish appearance.

Check out images of the partial eclipse of the moon

1 / 9 Partial eclipse of the moon observed in San Salvador Jose Cabezas/Reuters two / 9 The moon, with a partial lunar eclipse, is seen behind the Statue of Liberty in Washington DC (USA) Andrew Caballero/AFP 3 / 9 Moon eclipse observed from behind the One World Trade Center in New York (USA) Yuki IWAMURA / AFP 4 / 9 Image of the eclipse captured in Toledo (PR) Gisele Pimenta/FramePhoto/FOLHAPRESS 5 / 9 Lunar Eclipse in the Shanghai Skyline (China) Aly Song/Reuters 6 / 9 Observers await the partial lunar eclipse in Catania, Italy Antonio Parrinello/Reuters 7 / 9 Partial lunar eclipse is observed at Gifu Castle in central Japan Kyodo/via Reuters 8 / 9 Partial lunar eclipse is seen near the Gran Torre building in Santiago, Chile Pablo Sanhueza/Reuters 9 / 9 Photo scheme shows phases of partial lunar eclipse in Seoul, South Korea Xinhua/Wang Yiliang

Why such a long eclipse?

The long duration of the eclipse has to do with the Moon’s orbit, which was near its farthest point from Earth, the so-called “apogee”, and moving at a slower speed. Therefore, the time the satellite spent under the Earth’s shadow was longer.

According to NASA, the US space agency, it will be necessary to wait until February 8, 2669 for a partial lunar eclipse of greater duration than that observed this Friday. However, a total lunar eclipse is expected in less than a year, on November 8, 2022, with an estimated duration of 3 hours and 40 minutes.

red shadow

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes through the Earth’s shadow. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon is covered by Earth’s shadow, called an umbra.

During the phenomenon, the Moon acquires a reddish color. The phenomenon, called Rayleigh Scattering, is the same one that explains “why blue skies and red sunsets,” according to NASA.

“Light travels in waves and different colors of light have different physical properties. Blue light has a shorter wavelength and is more easily spread by particles in Earth’s atmosphere than red light, which has a longer wavelength, Red light, on the other hand, travels more directly through the atmosphere,” NASA says on its website.