Check out some apps that show Wi-fi password for free

With applications that show the wifi password, it is possible to discover the password and use the wifi network of the place you are or even access the network at home after forgetting the password, and avoid the problem of going without internet, after all, when we most need it, it always falls.

Apps that show the Wi-Fi password

There are two apps that can help you access the network that requires a password, you can find these apps for free, on your smartphone’s download platform.

A map is shown on your cell phone, telling you which networks are available.

Instabridge: With this application you can view the networks closest to you and thus capture the password.

Wi-Fi Map: This application is very useful for those looking for the password of nearby Wi-Fi networks, however, it considers Wi-Fi Map a social network, where passwords are posted by other users, so that everyone can access the available networks.

For IOS system users, the Wi-fi Map app does not have a free version and still limits VPN information and direct connections.

The premium subscription value for Iphone users turns out to be a little higher than expected.

In your app store, look for “Wi-Fi passwords for Instabridge”

and so click on download the app. After downloading the application it is necessary to follow the next steps.

When you open the downloaded application, the following message will appear on your screen "We need you to authorize us to move forward" click on the highlighted option "Continue".

This will cause the app to request permission to access your device’s location usage.

A tab will open with the following message requesting the permission “Allow while using the app” where it must be accepted.

Then a login option will open, you can use your device’s own google account, after that click continue.

Now that you are past the login part of the account, the next step is to find all available networks near you, they opened in list form.

The application in the free version may have advertisements, but soon after you will be able to have access to the available passwords.

In the list of available networks, the option “Show password” will appear, then the option “Copy password” and you can use it in the nearest network.

Wi-Fi Map:

First, in your app store, look for it as Wi-Fi Map, where it is the first option that appears.

After downloading the app, grant permission

After opening the program, a map will be displayed, which will show all available networks closest to you.

There will be a “balloon” icon that identifies the network you want to access, clicking on this icon will open the “Last password” option.

And so the last password that was available for that network will appear.

An advertisement will appear, just wait;

Thus, you can have access to Wi-Fi networks near you without having any kind of inconvenience.

We emphasize that many apps can offer the same promise, but often tend to have problems and excessive advertising, so we selected the best apps that show the Wi-fi password.