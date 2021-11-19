check out the disease data in Brusque this Thursday

With the record of 13 new cases of covid-19 this Thursday, the 18th, the city of Brusque has a total of 30,130 people who have had the virus since the beginning of the pandemic. According to the data, from the epidemiological bulletin, released by the Health Surveillance Board, 29,681 of the total cases are considered recovered. There are 123 active cases and 34 under investigation.

Seven people are hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and, in the ward, four patients. The city already accounts for 326 losses from the disease.

Regarding vaccines, 200,978 doses of the immunizing agent have already been applied in the city. Those partially immunized are 103,829. And those fully immunized add up to 89,152.

In case of flu symptoms, immediately seek out the Triage Center for Respiratory Symptomatic Patients, which works from Monday to Friday, from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm, at Arena Brusque. At other times, the service takes place at the Azambuja and Dom Joaquim hospitals, which are on duty for the Unified Health System (SUS).

Questions can be answered by WhatsApp: (47) 98848-1054.

