Check out the results of Quina 5708 and Timemania 1714 this Thursday (11/18)

posted on 11/18/2021 7:55 PM / updated on 11/18/2021 8:31 PM



Did luck knock on your door? – (credit: Reproduction)

Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Thursday night (11/18), five lotteries: Quina’s 5708 contests; 2375 of Lotofácil; 2299 of the Double Seine; 1714 for Timemania and 532 for Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

quinine

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 2.3 million, had the following numbers drawn: 02-04-33-52-65.

timemania

Timemania, with an estimated prize of R$ 1.8 million, presented the following result: 07-20-22-37-38-47-71. The team of the heart is the saints, from Sao Paulo.

double sena

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 01-10-22-29-44-47 in the first draw; 08-09-16-24-26-37 in the second draw. The expected prize is R$1 million.

Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 500 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 03-05-08-16-19-23-30. the lucky month is April.

lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to whoever hits the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 04-05-08-11-12-13-14-17-18-19-20-21-22-23-25.

