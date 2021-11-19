check prices and how to buy tickets

Festival has dates set for the 25th, 26th and 27th of March 2022

The time has come! The reopening of ticket sales for the Lollapalooza Brazil 2022 started this Thursday (18th), at 12:00 pm (Brasilia time). Ticket prices range from BRL 900 to BRL 3,380 (in full) and the purchase can be made on the Tickets For Fun website or in person, at the official ticket office and at authorized points of sale.

Want to know all the pricing and ticket information for Lollapalooza? Check out!

Ticket prices for Lollapalooza Brazil 2022

4th batch

lolla day (one day of festival): R$900 (in full); R$ 450 (half price); BRL 495 (social contribution)

2nd batch

Lolla Day Comfort by next (one day of festival): R$1,460 (in full); BRL 730 (half price); BRL 803 (social contribution)

Lolla Day Lounge by Vivo (one day of festival): R$900 (in full); R$ 450 (half price); BRL 495 (social contribution)

4th batch

Lolla Pass (three days of festival): R$ 2,100 (in full); BRL 1,050 (half price); BRL 1,155 (social contribution)

Lolla Pass Comfort by next (three days of festival): R$ 3,380 (in full); R$1,690 (half price); BRL 1,859 (social contribution)

Lolla Pass Lounge by Vivo (three days of festival): R$ 2,100 (in full); BRL 1,050 (half price); BRL 1,155 (social contribution)

Next and Bradesco card customers have a 10% discount until the festival day and up to 3 interest-free installments for Lolla Day and up to 5 interest-free installments for Lolla Pass.

How and where to buy tickets?

Online sales to the public will be carried out via Tickets For Fun (with a convenience and delivery fee).

The official box office is located at Teatro Renault (Av. Brigadeiro Luís Antônio, 411 – República – São Paulo/SP) and does not have a convenience fee. The venue is open Tuesday through Sunday from 12:00 to 20:00, and closed on Mondays and holidays.

Photo: Disclosure

What are the payment methods?

Tickets for online sales can be purchased with Mastercard, American Express, Elo Crédito, Visa and Hipercard credit cards.

At the official box office and at points of sale, you can pay with all the options above and also with cash, Visa Electron debit cards, MasterCard debit, Elo Débito and Hipercard.

For more questions, in addition to Lollapalooza Brasil 2022 prices, visit the FAQ on the Lollapalooza.br website.

Check out the Lollapalooza Brazil 2022 lineup

The Strokes, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Miley Cyrus, A$ap Rocky, Foo Fighters and Martin Garrix are the headliners of the issue. Other big names like Alessia Cara, Jetlag, Gloria Groove and Pablo Vittar, will be present at the festival.

See the complete line up: