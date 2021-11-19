Chinese Xingdong Technology introduces Fenghua GPU with GDDR6X

Model promises compatibility with Windows, Linux and Android systems

THE Xindong Technology, Chinese technology company, announced, this week, the newest GPU model for PCs and Gaming Datacenter: Fenghua GPU. this will be the video card what will introduce the chinese in one dominated market by big companies like nvidia and OMG.

O development of the device was done entirely by the company, being designed by contract chip designer, Innosilicon. Yet performance details were not disclosed with tests performed by the new Xindong GPU, but according to the company, the goal is to use the component in desktops, cloud games, cloud mobile games and work stations.

In official announcement, a Innosilicon revealed that the GPU he must debut soon and that the equipment will have Windows operating system support, Linux and Android. According to the company, the “Fenghua No. 1 demonstrates Inspur’s strength and understated style in custom development of advanced IP and GPU technology”.

Intel Core i7-12700H for notebook outperforms by 47% Ryzen 9 5900HX on Cinebench

New i7 for laptops far surpasses even previous generation i9s



Details

THE Fenghua GPU was developed with a system memory based on GDDR6X, what supports modern graphics applications like DirectX, Vulkan, OpenGL, OpenCL it’s the OpenGL ES, Besides being compatible with programming interfaces in other apps.

According to Innosilicon, the board uses resources like PCI Express 4.0, capable of produce graphics using as interfaces DisplayPort, eDP 1.4 and HDMI 2.1, available on some GPU’s on the market. THE PUF technology in China’s patented non-clonable physical encryption will also be present on the device.



– Continues after advertising –

For now it is hard to project if the new Chinese GPU will compete, in fact, with the dominant in the market, Radeon and GeForce. But what about you, do you believe that the new board in the market will be able to compete with the traditional giants?

Stay tuned on Adrenaline for more information about this and other emerging video card models on the market.

Testing BATTLEFIELD 2042 with various hardware LIVE!

Let’s see how the minimum recommendations do and what else the chat wants!



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: Tom’s Hardware Source: Innosilicon