Christmas dinner to cost more in 2021; see how to prepare

With the holidays approaching, it’s time to start preparations for everything that involves the celebrations. The Christmas dinner menu is one of the main points on the to-do list – not only with regard to the choice of menu but also the costs involved in preparing it. This year, the concerns take into account an extra factor: the value of the Christmas dinner products had a significant increase of 5.91%, according to the Economic Research Institute Foundation (Fipe).

The items in the Christmas dinner basket with the highest price increase so far are filet mignon (up 35.17%), strawberry (+25.35%) and olives (+21.91%). The price of Panettone, an item widely consumed at the time, rose by more than 25%. On the other hand, bone-in pork loin (chop), bone-in shank, orange juice and red wine had a reduction in price compared to 2020.

To help you make a list of what is or is not worth buying – and already have an estimate of how much it will weigh in your pocket – we listed the price variation of products common to the holiday season.

Products that became more expensive

Extra virgin olive oil (500 ml glass): 4.79%

Grated cheese (100g): 9.04%

Spaghetti noodles (500g box): 1.97%

Traditional tomato sauce (340g): 2.56%

Whole heart of palm type Pupunha (300g): 7.58%

Green olive with seeds (500g): 21.91%

Candy (251g box): 12.83%

Solid tuna (170g): 4.59%

Turkey (kg): 7.27%

Champagne (660 ml): 4.75%

Candied fruit panettone (500g): 25.96%

Filet mignon (kg): 35.17%

Ice cream (kg): 3.24%

Cod (kg): 12.34%

Grape (kg): 4.90%

Crust (kg): 13.45%

Ready cake (kg): 5.63%

Rump steak (kg): 10.87%

Chester (kg): 7.27%

Strawberry (box – fair): 25.35%

Peach (kg – fair): 3.83%

Products that became cheaper

Red wine (750 ml): -4.29%

Orange nectar juice (1 liter): -4.58%

Pork loin with bone (kg): -0.53%

Ham with bone (kg): -9.76%

