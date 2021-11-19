Chrome Update Allows User to Link to Content Snippet – GQ

+



Update of Google Chrome, made available to users of Alphabet’s desktop browser, provides another option for sharing content with others. As of the new version, following the launch of Chrome 96, it is now possible to generate a direct link to an excerpt of a page.

Until then, it was only possible to send a URL that would direct the other user to the top of the shared page. In the case of reading an article, for example, it is more difficult to target a specific excerpt that you want to share.

The link pointing to a snippet had been tested for a year by the company, which inserted the functionality into test environments and optional download extensions. It is now enabled for all users.

An example. If you click on this link here, you will be taken to the top of the page about the cover story of GQ Brazil November, an interview with singer and businessman Thiaguinho. However, with this other link here, the direction is made directly to the passage where the ex-vocalist of the group Exaltasamba talks about having aspired to be a priest in his adolescence,

Google Chrome (Photo: Google/Reproduction)

For this, the user needs to have the browser updated. Once this step has been completed, just select an excerpt from a page, right-click and select “Copy link to highlighted content”.

Something similar has been possible for a long time on YouTube. By accessing the sharing settings, the user can already generate a link where the platform’s video is played from a certain minute.

Another novelty of the battery of updates is intended to make life easier for those who use many tabs simultaneously — a privilege for a few, since this behavior generally overloads computers with more moderate efficiency.

Next to the minimize button, Google inserted a down arrow symbol into Chrome. The proposal is that you can search among your guides to find and resume the activity in a specific one. The more tabs, the page titles are reduced and it was practically impossible to find something started previously.

Google Chrome (Photo: Google/Reproduction)

It is a step beyond a tool that had already been adopted. When you got tired of searching and started typing the link of the same page to open it again, Chrome already offered the option of migrating to the open tab instead of starting a new one. The possibility of grouping guides was also another move in the same direction.