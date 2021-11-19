Civil Police fulfills 800 court orders against criminal group linked to drug dealer ‘Majesdade’ – Security

One criminal group connected to Valeska Pereira Monteiro, known as “Majesty”, is the target of 813 court orders of arrest and search and seizure throughout this Friday (19), in Fortaleza, another 50 cities in Ceará and in the state of Pernambuco.

By the end of this morning, 186 preventive arrest warrants had been served in Ceará. In addition to the arrests, cell phones, drugs, weapons and a sum of money were seized.

According to the secretary of Public Security and Social Defense, Sandro Caron, the suspects belong to the second echelon of the criminal scheme.

The identification of the members of the gang was made by the Police for the Repression of Organized Criminal Actions (Draco), after the capture of “Majesty“, last August, in Gramado, Rio Grande do Sul. She is suspected of controlling the finances of a criminal faction.

“[As pessoas presas agora] they are managers of organized crime. They are the people who were on the street commanding drug trafficking,” explained Caron, during a press conference this morning.

“They were people who were completely trusted by the top leadership. Therefore, this action is a heavy blow to this group”, he observed.

Operation

THE Operation Cancel it is considered the “largest police offensive in the history of the Civil Police in combating a single criminal group”, according to the secretary.

The 358 arrest warrants and another 455 search and seizure warrants are being carried out in the capital, in the Metropolitan Region and in the interior of Ceará, in addition to Pernambuco.

“Majesty”

The woman is suspected of being responsible for the financial control and for distribution of territories for the sale of illegal narcotics by the criminal faction. According to the police, she responded to the organization’s leader, arrested in a joint action by the civil police of the states of Pará and Ceará.

“She acted as the financial arm of this criminal group in the state of Ceará. She was the financial operator of the activities and resources that were raised through criminal activity”, detailed the assistant general delegate of the Civil Police, Márcio Gutiérrez.

According to investigations, while the members of the organization disputed territory for the sale of drugs with other factions, Francisca Valeska was enjoying a vacation from the function, “visiting tourist spots”. During the interrogation, she reported that in addition to the city in Rio Grande do Sul, she also traveled to the large northern river and for the Rio de Janeiro.