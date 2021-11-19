Colorful launches line of RTX30 graphics cards that can be customized

For now, consumable line has RTX 3060 (Ti) and RTX 3070 (Ti) boards

THE Colorful released new models of Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 cards with customizable backplates. for now the new iGame GeForce Customization OC line has models GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 with 8 GB GDDR6 memory, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti with 8GB GDDR6X and the GeForce RTX 3060 with 12GB of GDDR6.

The new cards from the iGame line bring ARGB lighting on the front contour that can be customized and synced with the iGame Center proprietary app and backplate with two types of finishes, one in brushed aluminum and the other completely in white.

Credits: COLORFUL

Both backplates are secured via a magnetic locking mechanism for easy removal and the blank template is perfect for users to get creative and customize with your own style. All models come with two stylized Vultune decals.



– Continues after advertising –

Credits: COLORFUL

The board configurations are the same as GeForce iGame bilibili E-sports models, including the same thermal design of two fans in opposite positions, one on the top over the PCB, and one on the back to improve the airflow of the larger heatsink.



– Continues after advertising –

The models RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti bring the 256-bit GPU model GA104 bandwidth, while the model 12GB RTX 3060 comes with GA106 GPU and reduced bandwidth, of 192-bit.

Product number iGame GeForce RTX 3070 Customization OC LHR-V iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Customization OC LHR-V iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Customization OC 12G LV Chip Series GeForce® RTX 3070 GeForce® RTX 3060 Ti GeForce® RTX 3060 Product Series iGame Series iGame Series iGame Series GPU Code Name GA104 GA104 GA106 Manufacturing Process 8nm 8nm 8nm CUDA Colors 5888 4864 3584 Core Clock Base? 1500Mhz?Boost: 1725Mhz Base: 1410Mhz; Boost: 1665Mhz Base: 1320Mhz; Boost:1777Mhz One-Key OC Base? 1500Mhz?Boost: 1785Mhz Base: 1410Mhz; Boost: 1695Mhz Base: 1320Mhz; Boost: 1822Mhz memory clock 14Gbps 14Gbps 15Gbps Memory Size 8GB 8GB 12GB Memory Bus Width 256 bit 256 bit 192bit Memory Type GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory Bandwidth 448GB/s 448GB/s 360GB/s Power Connector 12pin 8pin 8pin Power Supply 10+2 8+2 6+2 TDP 240W 200W 170W Display Ports 3DP+HDMI 3DP+HDMI 3DP+HDMI Fans Type FAN FAN FAN Heat Pipe Number/Spec 5*?6 4*?6 4*?6 Auto Stop Technology Y Y Y Power Suggest 650W and above 600W and above 550W and above DirectX DirectX 12 Ultimate/OpenGL4.6 DirectX 12 Ultimate/OpenGL4.6 DirectX 12 Ultimate/OpenGL4.6 NV technology Support NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA G-SYNC, 2nd Gen Ray Tracing Colors NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA G-SYNC, 2nd Gen Ray Tracing Colors NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA G-SYNC, 2nd Gen Ray Tracing Colors Slot Number over 2 slot over 2 slot over 2 slot Product Size 300*134*45mm 300*134*45mm 300*134*45mm Product Weight 1.2KG(NW) 1.16KG(NW) 1.14KG(NW) Accessories Warranty Card, Manual Warranty Card, Manual Warranty Card, Manual Hash Rate LHR 25 MH/s ETH hash rate (est.) LHR 25 MH/s ETH hash rate (est.) /

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: VideoCardz