Colorful launches line of RTX30 graphics cards that can be customized

by

For now, consumable line has RTX 3060 (Ti) and RTX 3070 (Ti) boards

THE Colorful released new models of Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 cards with customizable backplates. for now the new iGame GeForce Customization OC line has models GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 with 8 GB GDDR6 memory, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti with 8GB GDDR6X and the GeForce RTX 3060 with 12GB of GDDR6.

The new cards from the iGame line bring ARGB lighting on the front contour that can be customized and synced with the iGame Center proprietary app and backplate with two types of finishes, one in brushed aluminum and the other completely in white.

Credits: COLORFUL

Both backplates are secured via a magnetic locking mechanism for easy removal and the blank template is perfect for users to get creative and customize with your own style. All models come with two stylized Vultune decals.


Credits: COLORFUL

The board configurations are the same as GeForce iGame bilibili E-sports models, including the same thermal design of two fans in opposite positions, one on the top over the PCB, and one on the back to improve the airflow of the larger heatsink.


The models RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti bring the 256-bit GPU model GA104 bandwidth, while the model 12GB RTX 3060 comes with GA106 GPU and reduced bandwidth, of 192-bit.

Product numberiGame GeForce RTX 3070 Customization OC LHR-ViGame GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Customization OC LHR-ViGame GeForce RTX 3060 Customization OC 12G LV
Chip SeriesGeForce® RTX 3070GeForce® RTX 3060 TiGeForce® RTX 3060
Product SeriesiGame SeriesiGame SeriesiGame Series
GPU Code NameGA104GA104GA106
Manufacturing Process8nm8nm8nm
CUDA Colors588848643584
Core ClockBase? 1500Mhz?Boost: 1725MhzBase: 1410Mhz; Boost: 1665MhzBase: 1320Mhz; Boost:1777Mhz
One-Key OCBase? 1500Mhz?Boost: 1785MhzBase: 1410Mhz; Boost: 1695MhzBase: 1320Mhz; Boost: 1822Mhz
memory clock14Gbps14Gbps15Gbps
Memory Size8GB8GB12GB
Memory Bus Width256 bit256 bit192bit
Memory TypeGDDR6GDDR6GDDR6
Memory Bandwidth448GB/s448GB/s360GB/s
Power Connector12pin8pin8pin
Power Supply10+28+26+2
TDP240W200W170W
Display Ports3DP+HDMI3DP+HDMI3DP+HDMI
Fans TypeFANFANFAN
Heat Pipe Number/Spec5*?64*?64*?6
Auto Stop TechnologyYYY
Power Suggest650W and above600W and above550W and above
DirectXDirectX 12 Ultimate/OpenGL4.6DirectX 12 Ultimate/OpenGL4.6DirectX 12 Ultimate/OpenGL4.6
NV technology SupportNVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA G-SYNC, 2nd Gen Ray Tracing ColorsNVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA G-SYNC, 2nd Gen Ray Tracing ColorsNVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA G-SYNC, 2nd Gen Ray Tracing Colors
Slot Numberover 2 slotover 2 slotover 2 slot
Product Size300*134*45mm300*134*45mm300*134*45mm
Product Weight1.2KG(NW)1.16KG(NW)1.14KG(NW)
AccessoriesWarranty Card, ManualWarranty Card, ManualWarranty Card, Manual
Hash RateLHR 25 MH/s ETH hash rate (est.)LHR 25 MH/s ETH hash rate (est.)/

…..

Source: VideoCardz